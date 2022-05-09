Penske Truck Leasing partners with Shell for electric truck charging

Reading, Pennsylvania-headquartered Penske Truck Leasing and Los Angeles-headquartered Shell Recharge Solutions North America today announced a new light-duty electric vehicle charging joint initiative.

Level 2 electric truck charging stations will initially be deployed at Penske locations in California. Additional sites will be rolled out in other US states in 2022 and beyond.

Twenty-three Penske Truck Leasing sites in California will feature Shell Recharge Solutions. There will also be three installed in Washington State; two each in Colorado, Illinois, and Oregon; and one in Reading, Pennsylvania. That will bring the Penske Shell L2 network to a total of 79 chargers.

Shell Recharge Solutions will deliver design, installation, and charging network support using its SKY software platform, which allows customers to manage their own network of smart EV charging stations at scale. Shell will also provide maintenance support for Penske’s L2 charging stations.

The North American charger model, AXLU111, has an optional wired/wireless connection for a Central Management system, and it supports over-the-air technology. Its display comes as either an LED pilot lamp, as standard, or as an optional 5-inch LCD.

On April 20, Electrek reported that Penske Truck Leasing had ordered 750 electric Ford E-Transit cargo vans and was due to take delivery of the first of those EVs within weeks, so naturally, that order, which is headed for Southern California, would need charging infrastructure.

Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing, said:

We continue to invest in growing our electric fleet and charging infrastructure to provide more options to customers seeking sustainable fleet solutions.

Read more: Ford sells 750 E-Transit cargo vans to Penske Truck Leasing

Photo: Penske Truck Leasing

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.