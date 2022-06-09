Ride around town in style with $150 off Juiced Bikes e-bikes for Father’s Day, more in New Green Deals

With Father’s Day just around the corner, we’re taking a look at Juiced Bikes’ latest sale, which discounts its entire e-bike lineup by $150. One such discount is on its RipRacer Class 3, which falls to $1,549 from $1,699 in the sale, marking the first discount that we’ve seen here. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Juiced’s latest RipRacer Class 3 e-bike offers 28 MPH speeds at $150 off in Father’s Day sale

For Father’s Day, Juiced Bikes is offering $150 off its entire e-bike lineup when you use the code DAD150 at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the RipRacer Class 3 at $1,549 with the aforementioned code. Down from $1,699, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model and also is a new all-time low. This compact fat-tire e-bike has a massive 52V battery and 750W motor, with the class 3 version coming in with a 15Ah capacity. Opting for the class 3 model also delivers an AirTag compartment, improved water resistance, a 55 mile range, and 28 MPH max speed. All of this allows you to travel both on the streets and off-road with ease this summer, all without using a single drop of gas or oil. You can take a closer look at what we called a “fun-sized fat tire electric bike” in our hands-on review.

Sun Joe’s powerful 2,200 PSI electric pressure washer at low of $144

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX4003-ULT 2,200PSI 1.6GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $144.69 shipped. Down from $190, this 24% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This electric pressure washer is ready to take on many gas rivals without a single drop of fossil fuel to run. It requires just a simple extension cord to function (or plugging directly into your wall outlet) and the 14.5A motor can output as much as 2,200 PSI of water at 1.6 GPM. The twist nozzle can adjust to spray angles ranging from 0° to 45°, and today’s deal also includes a 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, detergent tank, and more. If you’re after the best way to clean your home up this summer, then an electric pressure washer is an absolute must.

Addmotor M-81 Cargo e-bike with 80 mile range sees $900 discount

For Father’s Day, Addmotor is offering several of its e-bikes on sale at up to $900 off. To cash in on the most savings, be sure to check out the M-81 Cargo E-bike at $1,799. This is a full $900 off its normal going rate and marks the best price that we’ve seen all-time. This e-bike features a 750W brushless rear motor which can propel up to 350-pound payloads up to 20 MPH through the city. The massive 20Ah battery can output up to 907 peak watts for as far as 80 miles on a single charge when in pedal assist mode 1. With a maximum payload of 350 pounds, you’ll be able to put groceries, a child, or anything else on your e-bike. Either way, this e-bike is a great way for you to travel around the city this summer without using a single drop of oil or gas. Check out our review of the Addmotor M-430 for a deeper dive into the brand, and then check out the rest of the sale right here.

