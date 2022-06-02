SKIL’s 22-inch cordless hedge trimmer sees first discount to $99, more in New Green Deals

Get your yard ready for summer visitors by picking up SKIL’s 20V 22-inch cordless hedge trimmer that requires no gas, oil, or even extension cord to function. Shipping with a 2Ah battery, you’ll be able to trim your hedges and tidy up your home’s curb appeal before company arrives later this summer. It’s on sale for $99 at Amazon, which is not only the first discount we’ve seen there, but also $30 off its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

SKIL’s cordless hedge trimmer is a must for summer lawn chores

Amazon is offering the SKIL 20V 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Kit for $99 shipped. Down from $130, today’s deal marks a new all-time low at Amazon thanks to this being the first discount we’ve seen. Ready to help take your curb appeal to the next level, this hedge trimmer requires no gas, oil, or even extension cord to function. This comes from the fact that it’s a part of SKIL’s PWR CORE 20V cordless battery-powered tool system. Not only does today’s deal come with a 2Ah battery and charger, but it also works with the other SKIL PWR CORE 20V batteries that you have at home. Plus, the cordless hedge trimmer comes with an Easy Storage Hook and Bracket that makes this cordless hedge trimmer super simple to store once you’re done with lawn chores.

Greenworks Gold Box: 19-inch Cordless Mower hits all-time low at $210 ($70 off), more from $42

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off a selection of Greenworks electric outdoor yard tools to get your property in tip-top shape for the summer. One notable deal here is the Greenworks 19-inch Brushless Cordless Lawn Mower at $209.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is $70 or 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included pair of 4.0Ah batteries and the dual port charger (can also be used to charge other USB gear), it features a 19-inch steel cutting deck with a brushless motor and a single lever 7-position height adjustment mechanism. It also provides a 2-in-1 design that “allows you to mulch and side discharge glass clippings.” Head to 9to5Toys for the rest of today’s Greenworks Gold Box sale.

Enjoy ‘gas-like power’ with WORX’s $584 Nitro 80V 21-inch electric mower

In addition to our cordless hedge trimmer deal above, Amazon is offering the latest WORX Nitro 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $583.77 shipped. Normally $680, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to deliver “gas-like power,” the WORX Nitro outdoor tool leverages a brushless motor and 80V battery to tackle your yard chores with ease. You’ll find that there are built-in LED headlights so you can mow at night and the single-lever height adjustment system gives you seven different cutting positions to choose from. Plus, the auto-intellicut technology will automatically adjust performance to your grass conditions as you mow for a great experience every time.

