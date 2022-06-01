National Grid, a utility that serves more than 20 million people in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, is expanding its Off-Peak Charging Rebate Program in Massachusetts that it runs with ev.energy, a certified B corporation and global provider of managed EV charging software.

The existing program is expanding to new territories throughout Massachusetts. National Grid customers who connect their car or home charger can now earn 3–5 cents off every kWh of charging during off-peak hours, a rate that’s based on an analysis of the initial program that helped the utility to understand how and when their customers charge.

According to a National Grid spokesperson, this newest iteration’s tariffs and rebates better fit customers’ needs, and the company will continue to review charging data to build programs that encourage customers to charge smart and earn rebates.

National Grid electricity customers in Massachusetts can connect their vehicle or home charger to National Grid’s mobile app, called Charge Smart MA, which is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The app allows customers to log in using their National Grid billing account so that any rebates earned are credited straight back to their electric bill. The app also enables EV drivers to track their EV charging costs.

The number of EV drivers in Massachusetts continues to grow, with more than 51,000 registered EVs and a goal of more than 300,000 EVs on state roads by 2025.

Why would a tweak to an existing rebate program be newsworthy, you ask? Because it signifies a wider trend. Savvier utilities are doing what National Grid is doing in launching programs like these, and then continuing to improve and expand them.

My own utility, Green Mountain Power in Vermont, has a similar program that I am about to partake in, once I get my Model 3 fully registered in the state (I recently moved here), as I want the best home charging rates. We don’t get a rebate, but we do get a free charger.

And the more incentives there are for EV drivers, the more drivers, in general, will want to switch to electric to save money.

