Greenworks 8-inch 40V electric pole saw falls to $132 (Reg. $180), more in New Green Deals

Now that it’s getting nice outside, it might be time to give your yard some much-deserved cleaning. Well, at least, the trees. If there are limbs up high that need to be pruned so new growth can come out then today’s deal on a Greenworks 8-inch battery-powered electric pole saw at $132 is a great choice. It doesn’t require gas to function and is on sale from a normal going rate of $180, making now a fantastic time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ cordless electric pole saw is great for tidying up your yard

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V Cordless 8-inch Electric Pole Saw for $132.27 shipped. Down from $180 or so, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Designed to help you trim trees that are up high, this pole saw has a maximum of 11 feet of reach thanks to its 3-piece aluminum shaft. A single charge will cut through up to 60 4×4 logs and the 8-inch bar and chain makes it easy to tackle thick limbs. Plus, you won’t have to use a single drop of gas to run this saw. This is thanks to being battery-powered, which means you’ll be able to just keep the battery on charge and grab it off the wall at any time you need.

Our exclusive discount takes $200 off Bird’s V-frame e-bike with 50-mile range for the first time

Bird is partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on its Bird Bike V-Frame at $2,099 shipped with the code GOGREENWITHBIRD at checkout. This saves $200 from its normal going rate and marks the first sale of the V-frame that we’ve seen so far. Bird Bike V-frame is made for longer commutes to and from work, something that we all should consider as we head into Earth Day this weekend. Bird’s e-bike requires no gas or oil to function, and, should your home be set up for it, can be completely powered by solar. Whether you have solar or not, opting for Bird’s e-bike is a more efficient way to travel this spring and summer. It has a range of up to 50 miles and max speed of 20 MPH, meaning you can easily get to and from work on a single charge now that the weather is nicer out. Be sure to swing by our announcement coverage to learn more.

On top of being able to ride up to 50 miles, the battery is removable and replaceable so you can go even further before it’s time to plug back in. This makes Bird Bike ideal for longer commutes as we head into Earth Day where traditional e-bikes just don’t have enough range. There’s also both front and rear LED lighting to ensure that you can see where you’re going and also be seen while riding at night, should that be a requirement for you. Plus, the unique V-frame design makes it easier to get on the e-bike without having to lift your leg up high, making it an ideal choice for those with a shorter build of 5 feet to 5 feet 10 inches.

RadRover 6 Plus fat tire e-bike with 45-mile range sees first discount to $1,699

Rad Power Bikes is offering its RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-bike for $1,699 shipped with the code SAVE300 at checkout. Normally $1,999, today’s deal saves $300 and marks the first discount that we’ve seen on the RadRover 6 Plus since it launched last year. The RadRover 6 Plus is perfect for long rides this spring and summer thanks to a top speed of 20 MPH with a maximum range of 45 miles depending on the pedal assist mode you choose. Purchase the fan-favorite, moped-style RadRunner 2 along with a RadRover 6 Plus and save $400 after code SAVE400 at checkout.

It features hydraulic disc brakes that offer improved stopping power and a semi-integrated removable battery so you can hot-swap if needed. On top of that, the updated dual display delivers “large, practical buttons” and showcases real-time stats, including mileage, power output, trip time, and more. Plus, there are auto-activated lights for night riding so you don’t have to think about turning them on. Check out our announcement coverage and hands-on to take a closer look at the RadRover 6 Plus.

Segway’s dirt e-bike sees first sale of the year to $3,349 ($151 off)

Electrek and Wellbots have teamed up to offer you the Segway X160 Dirt E-bike for $3,399.99 $3,349 shipped with the code ELECTREK100 at checkout. This is a $100 discount and marks the first sale of the year for this premium dirt e-bike. You’ll find that the X160 e-bike is ready to handle taking you around to the most wild and crazy places this spring and summer. It’s only 105.8 pounds, which, for a dirt bike, is quite light. That makes it easy to maneuver and transport, as well as simple to ride for beginners. It’ll go from 0 to 31 MPH in only four seconds, which makes it quite quick all things considered. It also features a maximum range of just over 40 miles on a single charge, and you can pick up a spare battery to double that for longer trips. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

