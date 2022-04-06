Ariel Rider Kepler launched as 1,800W fat tire electric bike with long range and 32 mph speed

The brand-new Ariel Rider Kepler has just been unveiled as the e-bike manufacturer’s latest high-performance electric bike. Designed for adventure and recreational riding, this fat tire bike pushes speed and power specs to the max.

If you know anything about the e-bike company Ariel Rider, you’ll know that the new Kepler is true to the company’s ethos. If it wasn’t ridiculously fast and overpowered, it just wouldn’t be an Ariel Rider e-bike.

With the exception of the brand’s low-cost $899 Rideal city e-bike (which the team there assures me will finally be back in stock in a couple of weeks), Ariel Rider focuses almost exclusively on high-performance e-bikes.

And the Ariel Rider Kepler absolutely fits that bill.

This full-size fat tire e-bike features a 1,000W nominal rear hub motor that is rated for a peak of 1,800W of power. That’s around two and a half horsepower… in a bicycle!

While the bike ships with street legal speed limits programmed in, it can be unlocked up to a maximum speed of 32 mph (51.5 km/h). It’s also generally known that most Ariel Rider electric bikes exceed their published speeds, as the manufacturer often underreports the true figures. I’ve personally hit speeds of around 36-37 mph on other bikes from this manufacturer, and so the Kepler might even see similar performance.

That kind of high-speed and high-power operation can take a toll on smaller batteries, which is why the Ariel Rider Kepler is equipped with a massive 52V and 20Ah removable battery. That provides riders with 1,040 Wh of capacity, making it one of the largest stock e-bike batteries on the market today.

Ariel Rider claims a max range of up to 75 miles (121 km), though don’t expect to see anywhere close to that if you’re riding on throttle at full unlocked speeds. That maximum range is more likely calculated on pedal assist at slower speeds. Even so, that massive battery could potentially deliver half of the stated range when operating near full power, which would still be quite impressive.

The large size of the battery means it isn’t one of those sexy little built-in batteries that can hide away inside the frame, and instead needs to be bolted on top. Even so, the tapered battery design seems to at least go part way toward camouflaging itself against the frame.

Other parts that are nice to see included standard on the Ariel Rider Kepler are hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors, an 80mm travel front suspension fork, front and rear LED lights, 7-speed Shimano shifter, adjustable handlebars, color LCD screen, included front and rear fenders, and an included rear rack.

The company hasn’t released a weight figure on the bike yet, but don’t expect it to be lightweight. Based on the specs and appearance, north of 70 lb (32 kg) wouldn’t surprise me at all. They do say that the Kepler has a 300 lb (136 kg) weight limit though, so at least we know it can carry some serious cargo. Speaking of which, there are even large cargo basket accessories, in case you wanted to turn it into a delivery or courier e-bike that can tackle any urban obstacle in your path.

The Ariel Rider Kepler is now on sale for $1,799, marked down from its MSRP of $1,999. Shipping is estimated to begin later next month, so your pre-order will hold your spot in line to get one of the first units.

For those that like choices, you’ll be happy to know the frame comes in both a step-over and a step-through design, plus there are four color options to choose from.

Electrek’s Take

As I mentioned, Ariel Rider is known for its excess.

That can be a good thing, since these bikes are ridiculously fun to ride. Check out my Ariel Rider X-Class review video below to get an idea of just how much bang for your buck you get out of these high-performance e-bikes.

That being said, there’s some serious rider responsibility to be considered here. These bikes aren’t meant to share the bike line at 30+ mph when you’ve got other cyclists around you. As I’ve pointed out in past reviews of Ariel Rider’s e-bikes, I often take the lane and travel with cars when I ride these fast e-bikes. The 30+ mph speeds mean I can keep up with city traffic, and I’m essentially a motorcycle in the lane. I highly recommend that anyone who plans to ride like this should get their motorcycle license. It’s a painless process that requires a short course that teaches you a lot of important information about handling a powerful two-wheeled vehicle.

When it comes to the Kepler’s value, I can’t speak for the build quality yet before I get my hands on one, though the specs on paper show some crazy high bang for your buck. It definitely looks like Ariel Rider is coming after the Aventon Aventure and Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus with this model. Of course they’ll never be able to touch Aventon’s fit and finish or Rad Power Bike’s support and service, but the specs comparison is striking.

Both of those bikes offer arguably similar geometries and bike components compared to the Ariel Rider Kepler, yet have much smaller batteries and motors. The RadRover 6 Plus only hits 20 mph, while the Aventure can do 28 mph on pedal assist or 20 mph on throttle. Since the Kepler can do well over 30 mph on either throttle or pedal assist, it’s a clear winner for those looking for a motorcycle that wears an e-bike’s clothing.

I’ll be able to speak more intelligently once I can get my hands on one after the bikes start shipping. Until then, let’s hear what you think of this high-powered hooligan in the comments section below!

