Cyrusher Kommoda full-suspension electric bike review: A fun, category-busting fat tire e-bike!

The Cyrusher Kommoda looks like the e-bike equivalent of someone who got dressed in the dark. It seems to be wearing a bit of every different type of e-bike on the market. Nothing really matches, but damn if this powerful e-bike doesn’t somehow pull it off in an awesome way!

When you first lay eyes on the Cyrusher Kommoda, there’s just so much to take in.

That dual crown suspension fork looks like it came off of a motorcycle. The full-suspension design screams mountain bike. The fat tires give it that all-terrain flair, yet the tires come in a small 20″ size, which is much more common on electric moped-style e-bikes.

The included fenders and lights position the bike as a functional street/commuter model. The geometry is practically a cruiser layout with an upright seating geometry.

There’s a cargo rack thrown in for good measure, just in case you wanted to turn it into a utility e-bike. And there are even folding pedals, despite this not being a folding e-bike.

On the one hand, pick a direction, Cyrusher! Yet on the other hand, wow this thing is fun just as it is! We live in a “come as you are” world, and the Kommoda fully embraces that belief. Check it out in my video review below, or keep reading for all of my thoughts on this word jumble of an e-bike.

Cyrusher Kommoda Video Review

https://youtu.be/6BpwTj4TmuY

Cyrusher Kommoda Tech Specs

Motor: 750W continuous, 1,000W peak rear hub motor

750W continuous, 1,000W peak rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 40-80 km (25-50 mi)

40-80 km (25-50 mi) Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Charge time : 5-7 hours

: 5-7 hours Max load: 150 kg (330 lb)

150 kg (330 lb) Weight : 34 kg (74 lb)

: 34 kg (74 lb) Frame: 6061 aluminum

6061 aluminum Suspension : Front dual crown oil/spring fork, rear spring shock

: Front dual crown oil/spring fork, rear spring shock Brakes : Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

: Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors Extras: 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, color LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, 250 lumen headlight, tail light, included fenders and rear rack

A bit of everything in one e-bike

The Cyrusher Kommoda seems to give you just a bit of everything.

Trying to step back and take a high-level overview, I’d say it’s pretty much a comfort cruiser e-bike. The laidback ride style and wide tires combine with tall and adjustable handlebars to create a comfortable ride.

If dual suspension wasn’t already enough to give you a nice and cushy ride, those wide tires and the comfortable saddle seal the deal. You can remain in the saddle and still hit bumps without sending a shock up your spine.

Interestingly though, the tires are only 20″ in diameter, which results in a much more nimble ride and a lower center of gravity. When you add in the step-through geometry of the frame, you really get a nice and approachable experience on a bike that is designed to fit a wide range of riders.

On the electronics side though, Cyrusher definitely didn’t shy away from extra power. In fact, the company rarely does. I’ve reviewed several Cyrusher models, and there’s one thing in common across all of them: the company likes its excess.

In this case, the 750W motor that really puts out 1,000W of peak power can get you flying quickly. They claim speeds of up to 25 mph (40 km/h) are possible, but I easily hit 28 mph (45 km/h) with either a twist of that half-throttle or using the highest level of pedal assist.

The 672 Wh battery is rated for a range of up to 50 miles (80 km), though the company admits that you can easily cut that range in half if you’re heavy on throttle usage. I was definitely a throttle fan during my testing, but 14Ah of battery on a 48V system still gave me plenty of range. In an industry that still seems to offer plenty of 48V 10Ah batteries, it’s great to see 14Ah becoming much more standard.

Would I have liked even more battery? Of course. And Cyrusher offers even larger 17Ah batteries on some of its models. But the integrated battery here has a limit of how big it can be before you run out of room in the frame. And the fact that it gets hidden away and isn’t an eyesore like a big bolt-on battery can’t be overlooked.

Of course when you’re paying these prices, you certainly expect to get some good performance. The Cyrusher Kommoda is priced at $2,399, which is a hefty price for this hefty (74 lb) electric bike.

While that price smacks me pretty hard in the face and brings me quickly back to reality, I can see how they got there.

I love the color-coded screen to quickly identify what pedal assist level you’re in.

First of all, full-suspension e-bikes are expensive. They simply require more robust frames, not to mention the expense of both the rear suspension linkage and front suspension fork. In this case, neither are top-shelf designs, but they both work well for this type of recreational use.

Then there are nice components like the hydraulic disc brakes, color LCD screen, included rack and fenders (easily another $100-$150 from other vendors that up-charge for those parts), the powerful LED lighting, etc.

We’ve seen other cruiser e-bikes that come in at a few hundred bucks less, but that lack many of the features included on the Kommoda.

So while this isn’t the best deal in town, it’s one of the only deals in town for a full-suspension step-through cruiser. And since many people are looking for that type of easy to mount, easy-to-ride type of e-bike that combines the comfort of fat tires and full suspension with the upright geometry of a cruiser bike, this style of e-bike is becoming increasingly in demand.

The Kommoda is an enigma, and not a cheap one at that. But if you can pay to play, you’ll have fun all day!

