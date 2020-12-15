The Cyrusher XF800 electric bicycle is big. It is bold. It is crushing. Err, make that Cyrushing.

Basically, this fat tire e-bike is a lot of things and we’re going to talk about all them.

Cyrusher is an Asian import e-bike brand, and to answer your first question: The name is apparently a portmanteau of “cycling” and “rusher”.

Hey, I didn’t choose the name. I’m just reviewing the thing.

Odd name aside, this e-bike has a lot to love, especially if you’re a fan of the larger things in life.

It’s an all-terrain e-bike that unlike most fat tire electric bicycles, places an interesting emphasis on urban riding.

You’re going to want to check out my video review below. Then read on for all of my thoughts on this interesting (and massive) addition to the e-bike space.

Cyrusher XF800 video review

Cyrusher XF800 fat tire e-bike tech specs

Motor: 1.5 kW peak rear hub motor

1.5 kW peak rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 32-48 km (20-30 mi)

32-48 km (20-30 mi) Battery: 48 V 13Ah (624 Wh)

48 V 13Ah (624 Wh) Charge time : 4-6 hours

: 4-6 hours Max load: 150 kg (330 lb)

150 kg (330 lb) Weight : 32 kg (70 lb)

: 32 kg (70 lb) Frame: 6061 aluminum

6061 aluminum Suspension : Front and rear

: Front and rear Brakes : Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 203 mm rotors

: Zoom hydraulic disc brakes with 203 mm rotors Extras: 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, headlight, included fenders and rear rack, included trunk bag (actually super useful)











A beast of an e-bike with pretty good parts

So here’s the skinny: the Cyrusher XF800 is designed to bring full-suspension electric fat tire biking to the masses at an affordable price.

We’ve reviewed other full-suspension fat tire e-bikes before that can push the price close to $3k or more.

Currently on sale for $2,150, the Cyrusher XF800 helps lower the floor for full-suspension electric fat tire bikes.

At the same time, it’s not the highest quality full-suspension fat tire bike I’ve ever ridden. And that tracks, because you’re going to have to make some compromises to get the price down to this level.

In this case, the major compromises include areas such as the average-sized battery, simple Shimano Tourney derailleur, and cheap plastic fenders.

But if you can get past those compromises, you still get a lot here. We’re talking a 1,500 W peak-rated Bafang motor that will have you lurching forward whenever you want to dump full power. We’re talking front and rear suspension combined with 26″x4″ fat tires for all-terrain riding. We’re talking hydraulic disc brakes to bring this careening mass of an e-bike to a stop.

You even get a headlight, though mine unfortunately arrived cracked during shipping. I wish better luck upon you, dear reader.

So while there are a few cheap parts here, overall the bike is pretty well equipped. But what is it equipped for? That’s coming up next!

Trail terrorizing or urban assaulting?

When most people think “fat tire e-bike” they usually conjure up images of root-strewn trails, sandy beach riding, or even snowbank assailing.

And while the Cyrusher XF800 can do all of those things, it is interestingly outfitted for a different purpose: urban riding.

And that makes sense. Look, this is certainly a full-suspension e-bike. But this isn’t amazing, premium damping suspension we’re talking about there. This is “oh that pothole wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be” suspension.

I’ve ridden e-bikes with amazing trail suspension before. This ain’t it.





But what this fork and rear shock are good for, if not the nuances of hugging a rocky banked turn, is absorbing the dangers of the urban jungle.

Speed bumps, curbs, potholes, a random two-by-four that fell off a truck for some reason – the Cyrusher XF850 laughs at them all.

I wouldn’t bomb a pro downhill mountain bike course on this e-bike, but I would commute the hell out of this bad boy!

With the included rear rack, fenders, trunk bag, and lighting, it’s also a pretty good utilitarian commuter as well. I just wish they included better quality fenders since every time I hop off a 6-inch curb, the impact sends the plastic fenders down into the tire and I get that “BBDBBDBBDBBDBBDBBDBBDBBD” noise until I reach down and yank the thing back up.

But if you aren’t routinely getting air on your ride, the fenders will probably be fine for you. If you want to put those knobby tires to use though and hit the trails, I’d recommend just disconnecting the fenders until you get home.

And while that trunk bag probably doesn’t cost the company much to add, it’s actually a really awesome accessory to see included for free. It’s got a ton of independent pockets, an expansion compartment if you need it to stretch around something bigger, a cargo net on top for strapping in weird shaped things, and even a waterproof slipcover.

What’s the point of all that power?

Do you really need 1.5 kW of power? Probably not.

But it sure is fun!

That power is what makes this bike a potent hill climber, dirt rider, and all-around-fun e-bike.

Plus, we’re surely looking at a 750 W continuous motor anyway, so you’re probably still going to fit into local e-bike laws – at least in the US.

But pair that motor with a beefy enough controller and you’ll be pumping enough watts through it to really get those tires roaring.









But here again, there’s a downside. With just a 624 Wh battery (48 V 13 Ah), full power riding all the time will drain your pack quickly. When I’m going all out on throttle-only riding, 20 miles (32 km) is a reasonable range estimate.

When I switch to pedal-assist I can of course do better on range, but I’m still limited by what is an admittedly average-sized battery.

I would have loved to see a larger 800+ Wh battery to feed this hungry motor and inefficient fat tires, though I’m not sure that’s in the cards at this price.

Final thoughts

So ultimately, I’m left with a lot of advantages and a few small yet important disadvantages.

The Cyrusher XF800 is a blast to ride. I can cut across nearly any shortcut in my commute, medians and curbs be darned. I can detour through the park and even hit the trails.

The urban-oriented accessories make the bike a utilitarian commuter and the full-suspension soaks up poor-quality roads.

The power is great, though the range doesn’t overwhelm me. And at a price of $2,150 (for the holidays), I’d call it a good yet not great deal. No one really needs full-suspension, in my opinion, it’s a luxury. But I still love seeing full-suspension fat tire e-bikes dropping in price like this to the point where they start to become even more attractive to those looking for plush rides.

The Cyrusher XF800 isn’t top of the line, but it democratizes full-suspension fun for a pretty decent price. And that’s alright by me.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.