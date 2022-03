Electrek Podcast: Tesla made-in-Germany launch, Elon gives hint on Master Plan 3, USPS fail, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s launch of made-in-Germany Model Y, Elon Musk giving a hint on what Master Plan Part 3 is about, USPS’ fail fleet update, and more.

The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.

However, this week it is going to be late starting at 6 p.m. ET as Seth is traveling to test out a cool new EV.

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.