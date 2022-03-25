Electrek Podcast: Tesla made-in-Germany launch, Elon gives hint on Master Plan 3, USPS fail, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s launch of made-in-Germany Model Y, Elon Musk giving a hint on what Master Plan Part 3 is about, USPS’ fail fleet update, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
However, this week it is going to be late starting at 6 p.m. ET as Seth is traveling to test out a cool new EV.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- We have David from Tesla Welt Podcast to discuss the event at Gigafactory Berlin, which he attended this week
- Elon Musk: Tesla aims to complete Cybertruck development this year for production in 2023
- Elon Musk on what’s next for Tesla (TSLA): ‘scaling to extreme size’
- Hertz adds Tesla Model Y to its fleet after giant deal for 100,000 Model 3s
- Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup gets better-than-expected 320-mile EPA range with extended battery pack
- First GM Ultium Cadillac Lyriqs roll off Spring Hill, TN Assembly line early, new orders begin in May
- Polestar has begun US deliveries of the Long Range Single Motor Polestar 2, and we got a chance to drive it
- USPS doubles its order of electric vehicles but sticks to mostly buying inefficient gas trucks
