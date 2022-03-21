Elon Musk on what’s next for Tesla (TSLA): ‘scaling to extreme size’

Elon Musk revealed what is going to be the main subject of Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3”: It’s going to be about scaling the company to an “extreme size.”

As we reported last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he is working on “Master Plan Part 3.”

Master Plan Parts 1 and 2 were very important pieces of literature in Tesla’s history that laid out its plan to achieve its mission through a rough product roadmap and technologies to focus on.

While not without stumbling, Tesla has progressed through those plans quite nicely, and it is now arriving toward the end of “Part 2” – hence why Musk announced the upcoming release of “Part 3.”

Since the announcement, Tesla fans have been speculating about what could be included in the next part of the Master Plan.

Now Musk took to Twitter this morning to announce that the main subject is going to be “scaling Tesla to extreme size”:

Main Tesla subjects will be scaling to extreme size, which is needed to shift humanity away from fossil fuels, and AI.

The fact that Musk is aiming for Tesla to achieve an “extreme size” is not exactly new considering Tesla has made public its goal to achieve an annual production capacity of about 20 million vehicles by 2030.

In comparison, the world’s biggest automotive groups, like Volkswagen and Toyota, produce about 10 million cars per year.

But Musk’s new plan is likely going to go into more details about how to scale manufacturing and supply chain to these levels, especially amid extremely difficult global supply issues.

Interestingly, Musk also added that the “Master Plan Part 3” will include sections about SpaceX and The Boring Company along with Tesla:

But I will also Include sections about SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company.

Historically, the Master Plan blog posts had been about Tesla and posted to Tesla’s website. Part 1 included mentions of SolarCity, and Part 2 had a part about Tesla’s acquisition and integration of SolarCity, but never anything outright about another separate Musk company.

This is starting again rumors about the “X” umbrella company, which would consist of all of Musk’s companies under one roof. It’s an idea that Musk floated in the past, but it would be quite complex to achieve.

Mentions of SpaceX and The Boring Company could also simply be more collaborations between the companies, which we have seen in the past, or the mentions could also be completely unrelated to Tesla and only be about Musk’s greater plan and how all those companies fit into it.

What do you think is going to be in Elon Musk’s Master Plan Part 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

