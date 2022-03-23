Elon Musk announces two new Tesla paint colors enabled by new ‘world’s most advanced paint shop’

Elon Musk announced that Tesla is going to make two new paint colors available through its new “world’s most advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors, but the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.

Late last year, three new colors appeared in the Tesla app – hinting at potential new color options:

Deep Crimson Multicoat

Abyss Blue Multicoat

Mercury Silver Metallic

Now that Tesla officially started production at Gigafactory Berlin, we are hoping to see the new colors soon. During an event for the start of Model Y deliveries at Gigafactory Berlin, Musk was asked about these upcoming new colors that have been talked for a while now.

He responded:

With respect to colors and which colors are going to be available from this factory, colors are always a challenge because when you think about colors, you don’t only need to manufacture it, but you also need service it and fix it for 20 years. We got to think, ‘What are we going to put the service team through?’

Despite this limitation, Musk reiterated that Tesla is going to be make new colors out of Gigafactory Berlin – starting with two:

We have to be careful with the total number of colors, but we are going to make some special colors here, and it’s about more than the color itself, but the layers of paint in order to get the dimensionality. We are going to make a very special red, which probably a lot of a people have seen. It’s like 13 layers of paint. And we will also have a silver with maybe eight layers. It’s also going to be special – kind of a liquid silver.

Those appear to be two of the three new colors that leaked through the app – though nothing was mentioned about the Abyss Blue.

The CEO said that people have seen the red already because it has been rumored to be the color of his own personal Model S, which has been spotted before. Musk said that the new colors should be coming to the Model Y in the next few months.

Last month, we got a glimpse at the Gigafactory Berlin paint shop that is enabling these new multi-layered colors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.