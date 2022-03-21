Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup gets better-than-expected 320-mile EPA range with extended battery pack

Ford received its EPA ratings for more versions of its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The Extended Range versions with the bigger battery pack are getting a better-than-expected 320-mile EPA range.

Ford is preparing to start production and deliveries of the F-150 Lightning, an electric pickup truck, to help accelerate the electrification of the massive segment of the auto industry in the US.

The automaker grabbed a lot of headlines by announcing that the Ford F-150 Lightning would start at $40,000, with a range of up to 300 miles. When the company opened up the F-150 Lightning configurator, we got a better idea of how the different options are going to work.

We found out that the base version at $40,000 gets an estimated range of 230 miles (370 km) on a single charge, but if you want the bigger battery pack with 300 miles of range, Ford makes you get a bunch of other options that brings the price up to $74,000.

Last week, the EPA range of the Standard Range version leaked – confirming that it achieved the expected range of 230 miles on a single charge.

Now Ford has received the final EPA-estimated ranges for all versions of the F-150 Lightning, and the Extended Range versions with a bigger battery pack all achieved a range of 20 more miles than expected:

F-150 Lightning (Targeted EPA-estimated Range) F-150 Lightning (Final EPA-estimated Range) F-150 Lightning Pro SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Pro SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Pro ER (Fleet only): 300 miles F-150 Lightning Pro ER (Fleet only): 320 miles F-150 Lightning XLT SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning XLT SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning XLT ER: 300 miles F-150 Lightning XLT ER: 320 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat SR: 230 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat ER: 300 miles F-150 Lightning Lariat ER: 320 miles F-150 Lightning Platinum: 280 miles F-150 Lightning Platinum: 300 miles

We don’t have all the efficiency figures just yet other than for the Standard Battery pack, but more details are expected to come from the EPA soon.

Ford CEO Jim Farley congratulated his engineering team for beating expectations:

Final EPA-estimated range for F-150 Lightning: ⚡️XLT, Lariat & Pro trims = 320 miles w/ extended range. 230 for standard.

⚡️Platinum trim = 300 miles That's 20 more miles than our initial target for ER. Congrats to @Ford engineers who keep making #F150Lightning even better! pic.twitter.com/ktPey2Hm11 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 21, 2022

Linda Zhang, chief program engineer for the F-150 Lightning, added:

We are laser focused on continually improving our energy consumption efficiency for Lightning and the team is really happy to deliver these results for our customers.

Ford is preparing to start production of the electric pickup truck for deliveries starting later this year.

