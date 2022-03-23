Hertz adds Tesla Model Y to its fleet after giant deal for 100,000 Model 3s

Hertz has decided to add Tesla Model Y to its growing electric vehicle fleet after announcing a deal to buy 100,000 Model 3 vehicles last year.

Last year, Hertz announced an important effort to electrify its fleet of rental cars, led by a massive purchase of 100,000 Tesla Model 3 vehicles.

The news sent Tesla’s stock to record highs despite some confusion around the agreement. Tesla didn’t offer any deal to Hertz, and the rental company has to order the electric vehicles like any other customer.

The biggest question has been the timeline. Hertz said that it was planning to take deliveries of the 100,000 Model 3s by the end of 2022. Tesla wasn’t so sure that it would be possible, but Hertz has already been taking a lot of deliveries and the automaker is still guiding deliveries of new Model 3 orders by the end of the year.

Now the rental car company is also adding Model Y vehicles to its fleet of electric vehicles.

Hertz was previously only listing the Model 3 on its website, but it added the Model Y electric SUV this week.

The company had previously only specifically mentioned the Model 3 as part of its order of 100,000 vehicles.

It’s not clear whether the Model Ys will be part of the goal to add 100,000 EVs or if they’re in addition to the Model 3 order. Based on Hertz’s communications from last year, the latter would make more sense.

We contacted Hertz to clarify and will update if we get a clearer answer.

On top of adding Tesla vehicles to its rental fleet, Hertz also made a deal with Uber to offer its drivers access to the Tesla vehicles. 50,000 Tesla vehicles will be offered to Uber drivers, and the company has an option for more if the program is successful.

Hertz also has been promoting its growing Tesla vehicle fleet through a new ad campaign featuring Tom Brady.

