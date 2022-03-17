Quick Charge Podcast: March 17, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla drops the price of one of its most popular products, the Wall Connector
- Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3
- Ford’s base $40,000 F-150 Lightning electric pickup gets 230-miles of EPA range and 68 MPGe
- Audi unveils A6 Avant e-tron station wagon concept described as a ‘storage champ’ with headlights that project a video game
- Maserati will offer a BEV version of every model by 2025, beginning with GranTurismo EV and Grecale SUV in 2023
