Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”

Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success.

On August 2, 2006, Musk published a blog post titled “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).”

The post is worth a read, but it ends in a summary with the core principle being laid out in four steps:

Build sports car. Use that money to build an affordable car. Use that money to build an even more affordable car. While doing above, also provide zero emission electric power generation options.

It didn’t happen smoothly, but Tesla managed that for the most part with the Roadster, Model S, and then Model 3.

In 2016, Musk followed up with the “Tesla Master Plan Part 2.”

Part 2 came as Tesla was delivering the Model 3 and acquiring Solar City, which are basically the last two steps of the original plans.

In Part 2, Musk emphasized the integration of energy storage with renewable energy generation under the new “Tesla Energy” division. The creation of the solar roof was also announced in the plan.

The updated plan was also focused on self-driving capabilities, which became a priority at Tesla.

Musk summarized the Master Plan Part 2 at the end:

Create stunning solar roofs with seamlessly integrated battery storage. Expand the electric vehicle product line to address all major segments. Develop a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning. Enable your car to make money for you when you aren’t using it.

Among the other segments mentioned in the plan, Musk mentioned “a new kind of pickup,” which ended up being the Cybertruck; a compact SUV, the Model Y; a “heavy-duty truck, which became the Tesla Semi; and finally “high passenger-density urban transport.”

Every vehicle announced in the plan was unveiled, though they now need to be brought to production, except for the “high passenger-density urban transport.” It was rumored through a partnership with The Boring Company, but we have never seen anything official from Tesla.

Now last night, Musk has announced that he is working on publishing Tesla’s “Master Plan Part 3”:

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

While all the goals of the Part 2 haven’t been achieved yet, they will be within the next 12 months if you believe Musk’s timelines – especially the one for “Full Self-Driving,” which the CEO insists is going to happen by the end of the year.

Electrek’s Take

The original master plan released in 2006 is important to me. I was still in high school and it was my early days of looking into electric vehicles. I just had started having a grasp on what was holding electrification back, but I couldn’t see a clear path for electric vehicles to become popular until I read that post.

After reading it, I became convinced that Tesla would be the company to make electric vehicles mainstream, and it started me on my EV journey.

Now it’s exciting to get a Part 3 because, for all his faults, Musk has been very good at staying mostly true to those plans.

What do you think is going to be in Elon Musk’s Tesla Master Plan Part 3? Let us know in the comments section below.

As for me, I have a feeling that Tesla Bot is going to be a big part of it since it’s definitely something that wasn’t in the previous plans and now it appears to be a priority at Tesla.

