Tesla drops the price of one of its most popular products, the Wall Connector

The price of Tesla vehicles are going through the roof, but the automaker has managed to reduce the price of one of its most popular products, the Wall Connector.

Tesla’s Wall Connector – which is used as a home charging station and for the automaker’s Destination Charging network – is a very popular charging station, due to its price and power capacity. For the longest time, it was sold for just $500, which made it one of the cheapest home charging options on the market with a significant capacity of up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp.

Like most Tesla products, especially its vehicles, the price of Wall Connector went up to $550. Tesla, like the rest of the auto industry, has been under supply chain pressure that has been affecting pricing – $550 still wasn’t a bad price, but it made a difference.

Now, Tesla is surprisingly dropping the price back down to $495 in an update to its online shop:

At that price, the only other competitive chargers price-wise are home stations like the Grizzl-E Level 2 EV Charger.

As the number one solution for home charging for Tesla buyers, the Tesla Wall Connector is extremely popular. There are hundreds of thousands of units deployed around the world.

In order to offer some different looks, Tesla released new charger faceplates that match its car colors last year.

