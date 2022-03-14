Ford shares plans for several more EVs in Europe and a JV to build a massive commercial vehicle battery plant in Turkey

American automaker Ford Motor Company, has outlined plans to expedite its push for EVs in Europe, promising nine all-electric models by 2024, seven of which are new to a lineup that already includes the Mustang Mach-E followed by the E-Transit next quarter. Vehicles from commercial unit Ford Pro, and the recently announced Ford e, combine to further expand Ford EV adoption in Europe.

Although Ford Motor Company was founded in the United States, its 118+ years in autos has led to global expansion, including Ford of Europe, which was established in the late 60s. While the automaker’s presence is long-tenured overseas, its electrified footprint still needs to catch up.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E crossover made its way across the pond in 2021 and is joined by the Mach-E GT as well as the E-Transit commercial van next quarter. These moves are the start of the recently announced Ford+ strategy, which separates businesses into the “Ford e” division for electrified vehicles and “Ford Blue” for traditional ICE models.

Years ago, Ford announced a partnership with Volkswagen to use the German automaker’s MEB electric vehicle platform to release an electric crossover in Europe in 2023. This morning, we covered news that Ford has extended this partnership with VW to build a second electric vehicle on the MEB platform.

Not to be outdone, Ford of Europe outlined extensive plans to further promote EVs donning the blue oval, including multiple commercial vehicles under its Ford Pro division.

Ford announces 9 EVs by 2024, all-electric in Europe by 2035

Ford outlined its plan for the expansion of EVs throughout Europe in a press release today that includes a 20-minute video presentation posted to YouTube. Here are some of the key takeaways:

Three new passenger EVs will join the Mach-E, including an electrified version of the Puma and two crossovers. (Perhaps both models will be on the aforementioned MEB platform?)

Four new electrified commercial vans will join the E-Transit, including the Transit Courier.

Est. 600,000 EVs will be sold annually by 2026, 1 million by 2020, and 100% electric sales by 2035.

Over 2 million Ford EVs will be produced per year globally by 2026.

$2 billion investment in Ford’s Cologne, Germany facility is expected to produce 1.2 million EVs in Europe over the next six years.

Ford Otosan joint venture will assume ownership of Ford’s Romanian manufacturing operations, boosting commercial EV production capacity.

Ford aims to achieve zero emissions for all vehicle sales and carbon neutrality across European footprint of facilities, logistics, and suppliers by 2035.

In addition to the details outlined above, Ford also announced a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with SK On Co., Ltd. and Koç Holding to create one of largest commercial vehicle battery production sites in Europe.

According to Ford, the joint venture would take place near Turkey’s capital of Ankara and will produce high Nickel NMC cells for battery array modules. Pending approval, production is intended to start as early as 2025, with an annual capacity expected to be between 30 and 45 GWh.

The battery joint venture includes support from the Turkish Government in addition to investment from the three partners. Stuart Rowley, chair, Ford of Europe, spoke to the latest EV strategy:

Our march toward an all-electric future is an absolute necessity for Ford to meet the mobility needs of customers across a transforming Europe. It’s also about the pressing need for greater care of our planet, making a positive contribution to society and reducing emissions in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.

You can watch Ford of Europe’s EV expansion strategy presentation in its entirety below:

