Here’s what Ford’s electric SUV based on VW’s MEB platform might look like

Ford is working on an electric vehicle based on VW’s MEB platform, and now we might have an idea of what it looks like, thanks to a new German report.

As we previously stated, with the Mustang Mach-E and the F150 Electric being the automaker’s main electric vehicle programs, Ford’s electric vehicle effort feels a bit American rather than global.

In Europe, they are taking another approach.

Ford is partnering with VW to use the German automaker’s new MEB platform for electric vehicles to deliver new Ford-branded electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Stuart Rowley, president of Ford Europe, said that there will be at least one, maybe two EVs coming out of the partnership:

We’re still developing the alliance with VW, and there will be at least one, probably two passenger vehicles built off the MEB platform, and they will be at a lower price point than the Mustang Mach-E.

The first vehicle is expected to be a SUV/crossover similar to the Mach-E and Auto Bild is now out with a new report claiming to know more about the vehicle:

Ford is planning a new electric crossover. Visually, the Stromer will be based on the Mustang Mach E, the technical basis could be the VW MEB platform. Basically, the E-SUV comes with a 150 hp electric motor and a 45 kWh battery, a top model with 204 hp and 77 kWh battery is also conceivable.

They released this render of the upcoming Ford-Branded MEB-based electric SUV:

Electrek’s Take

If their information and render are accurate, I am OK with the result.

It basically looks like a less aggressive version of the Mustang Mach E. It probably won’t have the Mustang name since it doesn’t carry as much weight in Europe as it does in North America.

As for the specs, 45kWh sounds low for the battery pack, but if the goal is to be relatively affordable, it makes sense.

They could get close to 200 miles of range and keep the price closer to the equivalent of $30,000 in high volume.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

