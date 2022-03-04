Nuvve partners with Swell Energy to provide residential and commercial customers with holistic, renewable EV charging management

Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new partnership with energy management provider Swell Energy Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies to accelerate EV adoption. The companies are combining Nuvve’s cloud-based vehicle-to-grid EV charging technology with Swell’s solar energy and battery storage to create one holistic system for both residential and commercial customers.

Nuvve Holding Corp. ($NVVE) is a San Diego-based electrification company specializing in vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging capabilities, having successfully launched projects on five continents. Additionally, Nuvve continues to establish partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets worldwide, especially as it pertains to commercial EVs.

For example, Nuvve has implemented its V2G technologies in school buses in New York and partnered with energy developers like Romeo Power to integrate bi-directional capabilities.

In addition to the V2G technology itself, Nuvve has also established charging hubs and Transportation as a Service (TaaS) for future EVs. As you may have been able to gather by now, most of Nuvve’s business strategy has catered to commercial fleets. However, its latest partnership with Swell Energy looks to combine V2G EV charging technology with energy storage and solar for residential customers as well.

Nuvve’s GIVe charging platform / Source: Nuvve Holding Corp.

Swell’s home energy management system / Source: Swell Energy

Nuvve and Swell team up for holistic EV charging systems

Nuvve shared details of its new partnership in a recent press release along with some explanation of how the collaboration will work. Nuvve and Swell’s grid technologies will allow residential customers to combine battery storage, solar, and smart EV charging into a holistic home energy system.

Nuvve’s cloud-based software platform, GIVe (Grid Integrated Vehicle), enables EVs to perform intelligent V2G charging, transforming EVs into what it calls “distributed energy resources” or DERs. These DERs can provide grid-connected building load management, sending energy back into your home.

Combining GIVe with Swell’s GridAmp DER management system maximizes value for utilities by simultaneously delivering multiple grid services in what it calls its VPP (Virtual Power Plant) networks. Swell Energy can then offer utility customers “GridRevenue” payments for participating in the VPPs, all while their EV is charging. Swell Energy CEO, Suleman Khan, elaborated:

Integrating intelligent EV charging operations into Swell’s smart home energy system is a necessary next step in bridging to an increasingly electrified future where customers have greater control of their assets, opportunities to transact with the power grid, and have dependable energy resources available around the clock. By working with Nuvve, we are accelerating the technologies necessary for that future and enabling EVs to be net contributors to the grid.

Conversely, Swell’s DERs and VPPs will be integrated into Nuvve’s V2G solutions for commercial fleets as well, offering energy management for commercial buildings too. Gregory Poilasne, CEO and chairman of Nuvve, spoke:

By working with Swell to integrate with solar and stationary storage, we are creating a comprehensive solution for our commercial customers and expanding Nuvve’s business to the residential market, including single-family homes. This is one more way we are catalyzing the adoption of EVs, creating a more resilient grid, and fulfilling our vision to accelerate the transition to clean energy.

To begin, 2 MW of capacity from existing Swell utility contracts will be made available for Nuvve to access this year, with opportunities for expansion in the future.

