Nuvve and Romeo Power team up to accelerate V2G integration on commercial EVs

Nuvve Holding Corp. has announced a new collaboration with energy technology developer Romeo Power to integrate each company’s respective technologies toward accelerated vehicle-to-grid (V2G) adoption. The collaboration will make Romeo Power’s battery management system (BMS) V2G compatible, thanks to Nuvve’s platform, regardless of the type of commercial vehicle.

Nuvve Holding Corp. ($NVVE) is a San Diego-based electrification company specializing in transportation and V2G capabilities specifically. According to its company bio, Nuvve has launched successful V2G projects on five continents and is developing partnerships with utilities, automakers, and electric vehicle fleets worldwide.

Electrek has previously covered the company over the past few years, as it has worked with EV companies to implement its V2G technologies in school buses in New York. Most recently, Nuvve announced V2G charging hubs and Transportation as a Service (TaaS) for future EVs.

Romeo Power ($RMO) is a Los Angeles-based energy technology developer specializing in battery packs that was founded by former Tesla and SpaceX engineers. The company went public last year and continues to develop its own innovative battery management systems.

With today’s announcement, both Nuvve and Romeo Power look to combine forces to accelerate commercial vehicle electrification.

Nuvve x Romeo Power

According to the press release from Nuvve, the integration of its communication agent with Romeo Power’s BMS will make Romeo’s battery systems V2G compatible, regardless of the commercial vehicle platform.

Furthermore, Nuvve expects its V2G technology to also allow excess energy from EVs equipped with Romeo Power battery packs to be collected, stored, and shared back to the grid. Nuvve’s platform also manages precise energy flow to and from both vehicles and charging stations, helping limit battery degradation. Romeo Power CEO Lionel Selwood, Jr., elaborates:

Integrating Nuvve’s V2G technology with our battery management systems is yet another step by Romeo Power to continue supporting the advancement of electrification in commercial vehicles. We are committed to working collaboratively with industry leaders within the battery ecosystem to maximize benefits to our customers as they pursue extended battery range, safety and reliability.

Nuvve and Romeo Power intend to use the collaboration to support electrification and charging solutions for both OEMs and charging station manufacturers. The goal is to lower the total cost of an entirely electric fleet for managers and accelerate EV adoption.

Lastly, Romeo Power expects to be able to monitor and measure specific data related to battery life following decreased degradation thanks to Nuvve’s proprietary V2G platform. The companies plan to then share this data with OEMs to enable more cost-effective battery warranties. Gregory Poilasne, Chairman and CEO of Nuvve, shares his thoughts:

We are excited to work with an energy technology leader like Romeo Power to continue building an ecosystem of solutions providers to electrify commercial vehicle fleets. Ultimately, we need innovation across the transportation and energy industries to create a zero-carbon world.

