Bird Bike sees first discount at $300 off, now $2,000, more in New Green Deals

Ready to get outside and ride in a few weeks once spring arrives? Well, the Bird Bike is seeing its first official discount that we’ve tracked at $300 off from Best Buy. This 1-day-only sale knocks the premium e-bike down to $2,000 and brings 50-miles of range per charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Bird Bike sees first discount at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Bird Bike e-bike for $1,999.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. This $300 discount marks the first discount that we’ve tracked for Bird’s official e-bike and also a new all-time low. Bird’s official e-bike offers a maximum speed of 20MPH and comes with puncture-resistant tires from the factory. It uses a Gates Belt Drivetrain that “outperforms and outlasts chains on [other] motorized e-bikes” as well. The 500W motor is paired with a 36V, 12.8Ah battery to allow you to ride up to 50 miles on a single charge, which is on the longer range for e-bikes. The digital LCD dash displays your speed, distance, pedal assist mode, battery life, and more so you know exactly what the bike is doing at all times. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage.

Spring is coming! Gear up with Greenworks 24V Gold Box deals, Mower/Drill combos starting at $44

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a variety of Greenworks 24/48V products at all time low prices starting at $43.99. Shipping is free across the board. These tool and tool combos are a great way to escape the dirty gasoline ecosystem and run multiple items off the same batteries. Some standout Greenworks deals:

Greenworks 48V 17-inch mower and impact drill combo: $233 20-inch mower $334

Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Chainsaw $120

Greenworks 24V (90 MPH / 320 CFM) Cordless Axial Blower $67.50

Metakoo Cybertrack 100 e-bike with 37 mile range falls to $550

Woot is offering a selection of electric bikes, scooters, and hoverboard deals. Shipping is free for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be added to your cart at checkout. Our top pick is the Metakoo Cybertrack 100 26-inch e-bike on sale for $550. For comparison, it has a $999 list price direct from Metakoo, was $799 when we reviewed it last year, and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

The Cybertrack 100 packs a 375Wh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours, lasting up to 37 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The 350W brushless motor can also propel the bike up to 20 MPH as well. There’s both throttle and pedal assist modes to choose from, depending on if you want to put forth the effort to ride or just sit back, relax, and cruise. You’ll also find front suspension as well as dual disk brakes as well as Shimano 21-speed gears. Take a closer look in our hands-on review, and see why we called this e-bike “a cheap off-road electric bike that doesn’t feel cheap.”

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.