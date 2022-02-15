Quick Charge Podcast: February 15, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk might have actually followed through with ‘world hunger-ending donation’ as Tesla reveals he donated billions in shares
- GM extends Chevy Bolt EV production halt to April, but says sales should restart soon
- Fisker opens reservations for second EV, the PEAR starting below $30k before taxes or incentives
- ElectraMeccanica partners with self-driving startup to test autonomous food deliveries and rides-on-demand via SOLO EV pilot program
- Study confirms what common sense has made clear for years: Hydrogen fuel cells cannot catch up to battery-electric vehicles
