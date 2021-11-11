Subaru unveils Solterra: Electric SUV with a range of ~250 miles

After months of teasing, Subaru has now fully unveiled its first all-electric car, the Solterra, an electric SUV with a range of about 250 miles.

Earlier this year, the Japanese automaker finally announced its first all-electric vehicle: the Solterra. Since confirming the new vehicle, Subaru has been slowly releasing information and images drop by drop.

Today, Subaru unveiled the vehicle fully at an event in Japan:

“In developing SOLTERRA, the brand’s first BEV to be launched globally, Subaru aimed to exceed the various customer expectations for BEVs and make it a practical vehicle so that customers can choose it comfortably and confidently, as the vehicle will be the cornerstone of Subaru’s future BEVs. At the same time, as a Subaru SUV, Subaru aimed to make it a vehicle that existing Subaru customers can feel that it truly is a Subaru.”

Here are the new pictures of the Solterra released today with the unveiling:

In terms of the powertrain, Subura is claiming that its all-wheel-drive technology is translating well to electric vehicles:

“SOLTERRA has adopted a new system that drives the front and rear wheels with separate motors. Taking advantage of the expertise in AWD technology precisely controlling the four tires that SUBARU has accumulated over many years, the agile response of the electric motors and the flexible driving force distribution between front and rear, SOLTERRA fully utilizes the grips of the four wheels and offers a driving with confidence and peace of mind.”

For the first time, Subaru has released the specs of the Solterra:

The vehicle is equipped with a 71.4 kWh, which the automaker says is good enough for 285 miles (460 kilometers) based on Japan’s WLTC standard.

It should translate to about 250 miles of range based on the EPA standard.

The vehicle appears to have the same powertrain as Toyota’s BZ4X electric SUV.

The front-wheel-drive version is equipped with a single 150 kW motor while the all-wheel-drive version is equipped with an 80 kW motor on each axle.

The DC fast-charging capacity is apparently capped at 150 kW, and Toyota says that it can charge to 80% state-of-charge in about 30 minutes with that capacity.

These specs are for the Japanese version of the car. The European and American versions should be similar, but they will be unveiled next week.

Deliveries are expected to start in mid-2022, and pricing should be announced closer to the release.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.