GEN3’s OutCross fat tire e-bike sees first discount to $1,400, more in New Green Deals

While normal e-bikes are great for simple communtes, if there’s dirt, sand, or other obstacles in the way of reaching your destination, traditional offers might not be up to the task. Well, GEN3’s OutCross fat tire e-bike is made to handle anything with a 4-inch wide tire and powerful 500W motor. On sale for the first time at $300 off, you’ll pay just $1,400 to secure this solid e-bike, but the deal only lasts until midnight. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

GEN3’s fat tire OutCross e-bike deal is built to do it all

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers a deal on the GEN3 OutCross Fat Tire E-bike for $1,399.99 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate, this is the first major discount that we’ve tracked for this model. This fat tire e-bike is “built for everyday adventure.” The high-torque 500W motor offers five different pedal assist levels alongside a throttle for reaching speeds of up to 20MPH. The 4-inch wide tires turn riding on dirt and sand into a simple task and also handle rocks, sidewalks, and more with ease. There’s a 7-speed Shimano gear system in tow as well, and the removable battery pack lasts for up to 35 miles on a single charge. The integrated headlight and disk brakes also offer enhanced safety in all weather and lighting conditions. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats see well-timed winter price cuts from $149 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199 shipped. Also at ecobee. Normally selling for $249, today’s offer amounts to a match of our previous mention from the end of 2021 at $50 off, and comes within $1 of the Black Friday mention. If you’ve been keeping tabs on the weather as of late and noticing freezing temperatures in the morning and spring-like conditions come the afternoon, ecobee’s SmartThermostat is a notable way to more intelligently warm your home. Arriving with HomeKit support out of the box, ecobee SmartThermostat packs a touchscreen display to pair with all of the voice control and scheduling features. There’s also the bundled temperature sensor to help keep your home comfortable this winter with hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $149 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. There’s just not built-in access to Siri or Alexa, and you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor, too. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system ahead of colder weather. Though you will also be saving $30 in the process.

Snow Joe’s new 48V cordless electric snow blower sees first discount to $524 (Save $106)

Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe 48V 22-inch Cordless Snow Blower for $524.27 shipped. Normally fetching $630, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low alongside the very first price cut. If last week’s winter storm has you finally convinced it is time to ditch gas and oil for any future snow removal sessions, this cordless offering from Snow Joe is more than up to the task. Delivering an all-electric design, there’s a 1600W motor which comes powered by a pair of 8Ah batteries. Alongside an adjustable chute and LED headlights, you’ll also find a 22-inch wide path with a rubber-tipped steel auger for making quick work of all sorts of snow consistencies.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

