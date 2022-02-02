Save 23% on Greenworks’ 40V electric leaf blower with battery at $99, more in New Green Deals

Are you ready for spring? I know I am. Winter is still in full swing, but warmer weather lies just over the horizon. With that in mind, it’s time to think about replacing your yard tools with electric alternatives to stop using gas and oil. Right now, Greenworks’ 40V cordless electric leaf blower is discounted to $99 from $129, saving you 23% from its normal going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

It’s time to switch to Greenworks’ cordless blower

Amazon is offering a deal on the Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Blower for $99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 23% from its normal going rate, this discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this specific blower bundle on Amazon. Delivering the cordless electric blower to your door as well as a 2Ah battery and charger, this is really an all-in-one kit. Sure, winter is still in full swing across the country, but spring isn’t far off. Switching to a battery-powered blower offers more benefits then just ditching gas and oil, as you’ll find it weighs less, is quieter, and smaller, making for a more pleasant experience all around.

ECOFLOW Delta Max power station with four solar panels $2,999 ($500 off)

ECOFLOW’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Delta Max 2016Wh Portable Solar Power Station for $2,999 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This saves a full $500 from its normal going rate of $3,499 at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to be an all-in-one setup, this bundle includes the 2016Wh ECOFLOW Delta Max portable power station as well as four 160W solar panels. On a sunny day, the 2000W MPPT controller “guarantees” a full recharge in 4.2 to 8.4 hours with “zero pollution emission and zero noise.” The entire setup is waterproof, durable, and can “power pretty much anything.” There are six traditional 110V 20A AC outlets, dual 100W USB-C, and four USB-A ports of varying speeds. All of this combines to be able to power your entire on-the-go setup whether you’re at an off-grid campsite or trying to survive during a power outage.

Add LIFX’s Smart Touch Light Switch to your Alexa/Assistant setup at $43 (all-time low)

Amazon is now offering the LIFX Smart Touch Light Switch for $42.50 shipped. Normally priced at $50, you’re not just saving 15% from this deal, but also scoring the all-time low and best price we’ve tracked for this product. This Wi-Fi connected, wired-in wall smart switch turns the elegance of your home up to 100 in whichever room they are installed in. Its modern design has two buttons to use for either relay switches, smart buttons, or one of each. The switch can be controlled through an app, and works with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. You can even schedule your smart lights to turn on and wake you in the morning with your alarm. You can head over to our announcement coverage for more details.

New Tesla deals

New green e-bike deal + electric scooter discounts

More new green deals

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

