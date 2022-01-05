2024 Chevy Silverado EV unveiled: 400 mile range, Multi-Flex Midgate, worksite/home backup power and more

GM CEO Mary Barra took the wraps off the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV today at CES, and Chevy truck fans are likely to love what they see. The rest of us? We’re pretty split here on our takes of the 2024 Chevy Silverado…

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV specs

Expected GM-estimated 400-mile range on a full charge offered on Work Truck (WT) and RST

Up to 664 horsepower with more than 780 lb-ft of torque in available max power Wide Open Watts Mode on RST, enabling a GM-estimated 0-60 mph time of less than 4.5 seconds

Standard DC fast charging (up to 350kW) on WT and RST

Up to 10.2kW of offboard power on WT and RST with optional equipment

Up to 10,000 pounds of maximum trailering with up to 1,300 pounds of payload on RST. WT will offer 8,000 pounds of towing and 1,200 pounds of payload. After initial launch, Chevrolet will introduce a fleet model with up to 20,000 pounds max trailering with the max tow package

These were the specs we were expecting since it lies on a largely similar powertrain as the HummerEV. Chevy doesn’t quite have the 1000 horsepower motors, but the Ultium batteries seem to be similar with a likely 4x50kWh configuration. GM says the 24-module Ultium battery pack serves as a part of the fundamental structure, enabling the vehicle’s impressive range.

The DC fast charging situation is great, but remember that at double the battery size of a traditional vehicle, even charging this thing fast will take some time and a lot of energy compared to an electric car. GM says 100 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes, so a 20-30 minute fast charge will likely be enough to get someone on their way in a typical situation.

Just like the Ford F-150, The Silverado will allow for bidirectional charging, allowing you to run a worksite or powering a house for days in a blackout.

When combined with the available accessory power bar, the Silverado EV’s PowerBase charging system offers up to 10 outlets, to provide a total of 10.2kW of all-electric power for countless worksite or recreational needs, including powering your home, with the required equipment. The Silverado EV is also capable of charging another EV using the available accessory charge cord, sharing its power in times of need.

Chevy Silverado EV performance

The 4.5 seconds 0-60 time isn’t going to be as fast as the Rivian or Hummer’s three seconds, but it should be quick enough to beat just about any traditional ICE pickup off the line. Ford says it’s more powerful F-150 has a longer 0-60 time, but is likely sandbagging a bit.

Supercruise autonomous driving will also be an option.

Additionally, the chassis is designed with independent front and rear suspensions, with power transferred to the available 24-inch wheels on RST via front- and rear-drive motors that compose the e4WD system. Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension enables the vehicle to be raised or lowered up to two inches (50 mm).

Four-wheel steer capability reduces the turning radius at lower speeds for greater maneuverability in parking lots and enhances handling and stability at higher speeds, particularly when trailering. The Crab walk feature of the Hummer EV wasn’t mentioned in today’s briefing or press release, so it is uncertain if it will make it to the Silverado.

The flagship RST First Edition includes:

Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension

Multi-Flex Midgate that expands the truck’s cargo capability while maintaining seating for a rear row passenger

Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power releaseLarge, 17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches

Trailering-capable Super Cruise, the industry’s first true hands-free driver- assistance technology, allowing drivers to travel hands-free on more than 200,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada















2024 Chevy Silverado EV interior gallery:

I like the look of the interior and especially the large screen area and USB-C and wireless charging options.

Upon entering the vehicle, a bold 3D animation appears on the RST’s large 17-inch- diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen, which is paired with a neighboring 11-inch diagonal driver instrument display. Together with a driver head-up display with a field of view over 14 inches, you’ve got a ton of information at your disposal. With new, hands-free start, the vehicle turns on automatically after the driver enters with an enabled device, leaving your hands available to buckle up and get on the road. There’s also a key fob or Smartphone app that will open and lock the truck automatically.

GM says six-foot folks will have plenty of head and foot room in the back, and it certainly looks spacious:



















Interestingly, GM’s center stack is run with a new Linux-based OS called Ultifi.

A major enabler of the Silverado EV’s technologies will be the brand’s first application of Ultifi, a new Linux-based software platform. Developed in-house at GM, it separates the vehicle’s software from the hardware to enable rapid and frequent software updates. This will give drivers the opportunity to evolve their vehicles over time, enhancing both the capabilities and accessing cloud services in a flexible and fast way.

Chevy Silverado EV Midgate:

Likely one of the more unique features of the Silverado EV is the midgate, which allows for expanded room in the bed. By folding the back seats and actually opening a rear door, larger items like kayaks can be stored in the bed. The 5-foot-11-inch bed is maximized thanks to the innovative available Multi-Flex Midgate, which provides just over nine feet of storage between the cab and the tailgate when the Midgate is open.

It also *opens the door* to cab options which could turn this into a large, uninsulated SUV.













On the front, Chevy is calling the Frunk “The eTrunk and describes it as “a lockable, weatherproof compartment in the front of the vehicle – provides enough space to fit a large hardside suitcase and a multitude of accessory options for both fleet and retail customers to load gear based on the unique needs of the customer”.







It doesn’t appear as large as the Ford F-150’s, but it’s just as usable both in consumer and work settings.

As a fleet vehicle, Chevy envisions a powered toolbox up front.

When can you get the Silverado EV?

In spring 2023, the Silverado EV will debut a WT model offering our largest range battery with an expected GM-estimated range of over 400 miles on a full charge. In the fall of 2023, a fully loaded RST First Edition model, also including a 400-mile range, will debut with an MSRP of $105,000 + DFC. After production ramps up, Chevrolet will unleash the full Silverado EV portfolio including WT with a starting at MSRP of $39,900 + DFC, RST, Trail Boss and more, available to all customers, with the ability to content the truck across various price ranges, with MSRPs around $50,000, $60,000, $70,000, $80,000 and more, allowing customers to choose the truck that meets their capability and pricing needs.

Electrek’s Take:

The specs of the Silverado are largely in line with what we expected – I particularly love the range and the bidirectional power and the midgate. For some reason, the looks seem to be polarizing amongst the people I’ve chatted with about it (mostly Electrek writers). I happen to like the look quite a bit, but I’m also a Chevy Bolt EV fan, which I know is also a polarizing vehicle.

The thing that bothers me here – and frankly with all pickup manufacturers – is the time to delivery. We knew about climate change in the 1970s and that EVs were viable in the early 2010s. Why do we have to wait until the mid 2020s for legacy, and even new automakers like Tesla and Rivian, to spin up electric pickup trucks in any sort of real numbers?

Every day GM, Ford, and others are spitting out hundreds of legacy ICE vehicles that will be on the roads for years.

Additionally, these electric pickups are going to be really hard to come by for the next few years. In fact, I don’t see any being on dealer lots until 2025 at the earliest. We’ll have more on the Silverado EV after our first hand look tomorrow.

Reservations for the Silverado EV are available starting at 1 p.m. ET at Chevrolet.com.

