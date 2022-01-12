Kia EV6 deliveries have already begun – 3 months ahead of schedule

The all-new Kia EV6 is one of the most hotly anticipated new cars of the year – electric or otherwise. It’s been a weird couple of months, though, and ongoing supply chain issues and chip shortages had some customers understandably worried that their EV6 wouldn’t get delivered on the promised date. But now, at least one person has received their EV6… and it’s three months early!

A Reddit user with the handle u/benanderson89 reported taking delivery of their brand-new Kia EV6 Monday, on the electric vehicles subreddit. From the longish front license plate, the poster’s excellent English, and the unfamiliar organization of the phone number shown behind the car in the original Reddit post, it seems as if the car is in the UK, which may or may not have any implications on any anticipated US delivery dates.

Even so, the fact that Kia is out there beating expectations with the EV6 is good news. And, frankly, par for the course when you’re talking about a reasonably priced five-passenger crossover that you can line up alongside a Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Mercedes-AMG in an airstrip drag race and win, right?

Let’s watch that again.

Electrek’s Take

u/benanderson89 seems to like his new Kia, writing in the comments of the original post that he went with the “GT-Line All Wheel Drive with the 77.4kWh battery pack (standard UK model).” He goes on to say, “it’s not the first EV I’ve driven (E-Niro, 1st Gen Leaf, Model 3 Dual Motor) but it’s the first EV I’ve owned, and it’s a gloriously absurd machine to look at and drive … elated with it so far. If anyone has any questions then feel free to ask!”

As I type this, it looks like about 160 people have taken him up that offer, and he’s doing a great job for Kia marketing in the process.

Source | Images: Reddit.

