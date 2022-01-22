Quick Charge Podcast: January 22, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla aims for a few Model Y deliveries from Gigafactory Texas by the end of the quarter
- Watch Tesla Model X Plaid do 0-60 mph launch in 2.3 seconds – faster than advertised
- Tesla Subscription service launches in California with 100 Model 3s, aims for fleet of 10,000
- Tesla Subscription service launches in California with 100 Model 3s, aims for fleet of 10,000
- GM is investing over $150 million to produce electric motor components in New York
- ‘Look at me!’ Volkswagen struts its upcoming ID. Buzz leaving plant in Germany ahead of world premiere in March
- Geely-backed Maple Leaf 60S leaked ahead of Feb. debut, with 60 sec. battery swap
- New York adds $12M to its up to $2k per consumer EV rebate program
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.