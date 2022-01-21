Watch Tesla Model X Plaid do 0-60 mph launch in 2.3 seconds – faster than advertised

Tesla has started deliveries of the Model X Plaid with tri-motor powertrain, and the first reviews are coming in. They show the electric vehicle, which is now the fastest SUV in the world, doing a 0-60 mph launch in 2.3 seconds – faster than advertised by Tesla.

The Model X Plaid has received as much attention as the Model S Plaid since it was announced at the same time, but it came months later, and it doesn’t have the same appeal as “the fastest production car in the world”. But it is the fastest SUV.

Tesla lists the performance specs of the Model X Plaid:

Quickest accelerating SUV in production today

0-60 mph: 2.5s

1/4 mile: 9.9s

1,020 horsepower

Three high performance motors with carbon-sleeved rotors

Torque vectoring

However, it looks like the automaker might have been underpromising in order to overdeliver with the Model X Plaid.

Vehicle Virgins posted a driving POV review of the new Model X Plaid, and it included a 0-60 mph acceleration test on launch mode:

According to the Vbox, the electric vehicle achieved a 0-60 mph acceleration in surprising 2.3 seconds:

That’s a significant 0.2 seconds faster than advertised by the automaker and reiterates that the Model X is the quickest accelerating SUV in the world. Tesla has been delivering the updated Model X for a few months now, but only recently started deliveries of the Plaid version, which starts at $126,500.

There’s a significant backlog of orders for the electric vehicle as the automaker guides deliveries of new orders all the way through October 2022.

