Tesla aims for a few Model Y deliveries from Gigafactory Texas by the end of the quarter

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla aims to deliver a few Model Y vehicles from Gigafactory Texas by the end of the quarter.

It would be an important milestone for the automaker and its new factory in Austin.

The start of production and subsequent ramp-up at Gigafactory Texas are two of Tesla’s most important milestones to achieve this year.

In recent weeks, we saw several indications that Tesla might be starting production at the factory, with many new Model Y vehicles spotted at the plant.

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is currently doing test production batches, and it now aims to have some Model Y vehicles ready for deliveries by the end of the quarter.

By the end of March, the automaker should deliver a small number of Model Y SUVs built at Gigfactory Texas.

This is a few months behind schedule, but it should still set Tesla up for a good ramp-up to volume production during the second half of the year.

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla is now ramping up the hiring of production associates in Austin, which is generally a sign that it is preparing for a production ramp.

As we previously reported, the start of Model Y production at Gigafactory Texas is not only critical to the company’s growth, but it also marks the launch of a new version of the electric SUV featuring Tesla’s new structural battery pack and 4680 battery cells.

The idea is to produce large cylindrical cells and package them into a single module battery pack that also acts as the structural platform on which you install the vehicle’s body.

CEO Elon Musk has touted the technology as a “manufacturing revolution” in the auto industry.

However, he also says that 4680 cell supply could be limited early in the Model Y production ramp, and it could manufacture some vehicles with the 2170 cells until supply issues are resolved.

It is going to be interesting to keep eye on this situation in the coming months.

At the moment, we are still not aware of a way for Tesla Model Y buyers to know if their vehicles are going to come from the Fremont factory or if it will be the new version from Gigafactory Texas.

Here’s a look at Gigafactory Texas from earlier this week:

If you have more information about the situation with Tesla Model Y vehicles at Giga Texas or any other interesting Tesla info, feel free to reach out via email (fred@electrek.co), Wickr (Fredev), or my social media (Twitter and Instagram).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.