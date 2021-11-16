Sibros to provide OTA connected vehicle systems for the Lightyear One SEV

Connected vehicle system developer Sibros has added another EV OEM to its list of collaborators by sharing that it will provide Lightyear with its proprietary technology. As the automaker looks to bring its Lightyear One SEV to production in 2022, it will come equipped with over-the-air (OTA) software update capabilities and data management from Sibros.

If the name Sibros rings a bell, it’s because it’s a vehicle ecosystem developer consistently expanding its rolodex of OEMs to feature its proprietary systems technology.

The Silicon Valley-based developer has previously received recognition for its Deep Connected Platform (DCP), offering safe and secure OTA software updates and vehicle diagnostics in one vertically integrated stack.

From Electrek‘s end, Sibros has seen recent coverage by connecting with several nascent EV automakers also featured on the site. This past July, Sono Motors shared that it had chosen Sibros to provide software for its upcoming Sion solar electric vehicle (SEV).

Then in September, Sibros revealed another collaboration with an upcoming EV automaker overseas in Volta Trucks, delivering real-time OTA data to the OEM’s Zero fleet.

Sibros’s latest client is now Lightyear, a Netherlands-based SEV developer that we’ve been covering for nearly five years now. With the Lightyear One approaching production next year, Sibros looks to provide the connected software for this SEV and beyond.

The latest Lightyear One prototype enduring testing / Source: Lightyear

Sibros adds another up-and-coming automaker in Lightyear

According to a press release from Sibros early this morning, it will integrate multiple connected vehicle technologies into the Lightyear One.

The first facet will be Sibros’s OTA Deep Logger, which will offer precise, real-world connected vehicle data from all sensors on the Lightyear One.

This could prove very useful to Lightyear, as its solar electric vehicle must remain highly functional and efficient to garner maximum range. Sibros cofounder and CEO H emant Sikaria elaborated:

We are excited to join forces with Lightyear to provide deep, safe and secure vehicle-to-cloud capabilities for end-to-end software and data management solutions to the Lightyear One. Full vehicle OTA software updates and connected vehicle data management are crucial components for bringing clean, sustainable and high-efficiency energy consumption electric vehicles to the world. We are honored to help accelerate Lightyear’s speed-to-market with a focus on safety, security and data privacy that will help elevate Lightyear One brand ownership for this unique segment of the growing EV market.

Additionally, Sibros shared it will provide Lightyear with its proprietary OTA Deep Updater, allowing for seamless software updates to the Lightyear One to ensure various safety and security requirements.

Lastly, the Sibros software platform will give Lightyear deep connected diagnostics and internal product insights to keep at its disposal for future product designs.

Speaking of that, Lightyear has already shared plans to enter the mass market in 2024/2025 following the limited production of the Lightyear One. Depending on how this latest collaboration goes, we could very well see Sibros’s technology in future EVs from the automaker as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.