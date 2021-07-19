Sono Motors selects Sibros to provide software and OTA updates for upcoming Sion SEVs

Sibros, a company specializing in deeply connected software and over-the-air (OTA) updates, has announced a collaboration with Sono Motors. As part of the deal, Sibros’ Deep Connected Platform (DCP) will manage the OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics across the entire fleet of Sono Motors’ upcoming Sion Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV).

We are no strangers to Sono Motors, as the German SEV automaker moves ever closer to reaching full production on its flagship vehicle, the Sion. The current Sion prototypes have a unique body consisting of solar modules, integrated through injection molding polymer. This results in a polymer body that contains seamless solar cells around the entire vehicle, ready to harness the power of the Sun.

This past June, Sono Motors announced an upgrade to the battery on the latest Sion prototype, upping the capacity from 35 kWh to a new 54 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

As a result, Sono has promised increases to both the range and charging rate on the Sion while maintaining the additional 71 miles per week on average, provided by the solar panels.

Sibros is a Silicon Valley-based developer of connected vehicle ecosystems for OEMs. The company has recently been praised for its Deep Connected Platform (DCP), offering safe and secure OTA software updates and vehicle diagnostics in one vertically integrated stack.

Sono Motors appears to see the potential in Sibros’ DCP and OTA update capabilities and looks to integrate the company’s technology into its entire fleet of Sions hitting Europe in 2023.

A sample of how Sibros’ software will help future Sion owners stay safe and up to date / Source: Sibros

In a press release from Sibros, the tech company announced its latest OEM collaboration, this time with Sono Motors. Sibros works with automakers like Sono Motors to help optimize fleet health, reduce software recalls, and create new connected services capable of full vehicle OTA software updates. All within one holistic system that’s compatible with any vehicle architecture.

Beginning in 2023, when the production Sion SEVs begin deliveries in Europe, Sono Motors will deploy Sibros’ connected software based solutions to manage the entire fleet. Hemant Sikaria, CEO and Co-Founder of Sibros, elaborates:

We are pleased to partner with Sono Motors, which has established itself as a global leader in the solar-powered vehicle market. The popularity and continual pre-orders of the Sion has emphasized the need for safe, secure and reliable over-the-air software updates and data collection for the entire vehicle fleet. Additionally, the team at Sono Motors is excellent and full of extremely passionate and forward-thinking individuals working towards a great common goal. We are humbled to be a part of their growth and journey.

OTA software updates, data collection, and remote interactions on future Sions will all be handled by the aforementioned Deep Connected Platform from Sibros. This will give Sono Motors direct insight into vehicle data, fleet analytics, and the ability to more quickly diagnose and amend potential problems before they compromise any vehicle capabilities. Mitchell Zarders, Director of Infotainment at Sono Motors, speaks about the collaboration:

We are confident that partnering with Sibros’ market-proven platform will enable us to fully concentrate on the digital experience while delivering on our commitment to minimize maintenance and service costs.

The Sion remains on track for delivery in the first half of 2023, beginning in Austria, Germany, Norway, Sweden, and Switzerland. It is currently priced at $25,670 for the beginning of production.

Electrek‘s take

As previously mentioned, Sibros has been on our radar for quite some time due to its advancements in holistic EV software, especially in terms of OTA software updates. As you may or may not know, many OEMs not named Tesla are facing a major hurdle in vertically integrated software systems.

Because so many of these automakers source various components from third party manufacturers, each comes with its own software and update requirements, many times at the mercy of the company that actually developed the equipment.

This makes genuine vehicle updates difficult because there is a not a software stack present that can connect all of these components and allow them to communicate with one another for digital maintenance, such as updates and even diagnostics.

That’s why you see many automakers offering OTA updates to components like infotainment and navigation only because their software platform is not yet comprehensive. Sibros has the technology to provide this sort of advanced fleet software and has found a great partner in Sono Motors, a very forward-thinking automaker.

I’d expect to see more collaborations like this for Sibros, as it is tapped by other automakers lagging behind in fully integrated, connected software systems.

