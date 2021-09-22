Volta Trucks partners with Sibros to bring real-time OTA data to its Zero fleet

Volta Trucks and Sibros have partnered up to integrate the latter’s holistic data platform system for fleets into the upcoming 16-ton Volta Zero electric truck. By utilizing Sibros’ proprietary system complete with Over-The-Air (OTA) capabilities, Volta Trucks plans to optimize it fleet asset health, reduce EV downtime, and lower overall service costs.

Sibros is a Silicon Valley-based developer of holistic vehicle ecosystems for OEMs, especially automakers. The company previously received recognition for its Deep Connected Platform (DCP), offering safe and secure OTA software updates and vehicle diagnostics in one vertically integrated stack.

This past July, we covered news that Sibros had begun collaborating with Sono Motors. Sibros’ DCP will manage the OTA software updates, data collection, and diagnostics across the entire fleet of Sono’s upcoming Sion Solar Electric Vehicle (SEV).

Not to be outdone, Sibros will now provide its OTA data platform to another EV automaker on the rise in Volta Trucks. Volta is a UK-based commercial EV manufacturer currently working to deliver its first vehicle, the Volta Zero truck.

In June, Volta unveiled the first operational prototype of its Zero Truck chassis, ahead of series production. Just recently the automaker confirmed it had over 2,500 soft pre-orders on the Volta Zero valued over 6 million euros.

When the Volta Zero reaches series production next year, we now know it will be equipped with Sibros’ Deep Logger fleet management system.

A screenshot of Sibros performing an OTA update / Source: Sibros

Sibros and Volta Trucks partner to delivery fully connected fleets

In a press release from Sibros this morning, the company officially announced its partnership with Volta Trucks, beginning with connected software-based solutions in the Volta Zero.

As part of the partnership, Sibros will integrate its OTA Deep Logger system, providing Volta Trucks with real-time vehicle and fleet data management capabilities.

This connected vehicle platform will allow fleet customers like Volta to access driver alerts, charging infrastructure, and OTA updates for navigation and content, and service, insurance, and maintenance data.

Most importantly, it will provide Volta Trucks with full transparency and control over exactly what data is collected and who it’s shared with. Ian Collins, chief product officer of Volta Trucks, spoke to the new collaboration with Sibros:

This partnership is a natural step for Volta Trucks. We will now be able to perform remote diagnostics and data analysis for use towards our ambition of zero downtime and better operational efficiency for our partners and customers. We are confident that working closely with Sibros will enable us to revolutionize last-mile logistics and allow us to easily expand and scale our business, while concentrating on our goal of being the safest large commercial vehicle manufacturer.

Looking ahead, Volta Trucks will use its latest funding round to accelerate the development of its pilot fleet vehicles to be evaluated by customers in London and Paris in mid-2022. Volta remains on track to begin full-scale production of the Volta Zero trucks, equipped with Sibros’ platform, by the end of 2022.

