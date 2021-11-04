Magicycle’s 52v Cruiser is a Fully-Loaded Fat-Tire Power House

Magicycle breaks onto the USA electric bike scene with a full power fat-tire cruiser that includes a comfortable stance and a wealth of extra goodies. The high powered 52v electric system can clim most any hill, and the full-house of commuter accessories can tackle most any situation. With a clean look and decent components, there’s a lot to love about the Magicycle Cruiser.

Magicycle Cruiser Specs

Battery: 52v 15Ah (780wh)

52v 15Ah (780wh) Motor: 750w geared hub motor

750w geared hub motor Engagement: Throttle or 7 level PAS (12 magnet cadence sensor)

Throttle or 7 level PAS (12 magnet cadence sensor) Display: Full-color with USB charging

Full-color with USB charging Range: 30-55 miles

30-55 miles Weight: 75lbs

75lbs Tires: Kenda 26″ x 4″ with reflective stripe

Kenda 26″ x 4″ with reflective stripe Gearing: Shimano 7 Speed 14-28T

Shimano 7 Speed 14-28T Brakes: 180mm mechanical disc

180mm mechanical disc Extras: full coverage fenders, integrated rear rack, 6v head light, rear tail and brake light, kmc chain, coil bike-lock, motion alarm, top tube bag with cell-phone compartment

Magicycles Background

Founded by Wade Wei, Magicycles has a more direct eye on manufacturing, since the company built it’s own factory in Wuxi China. Wade’s inspiration came as an act of filial piety. 11 years ago, the endeavor began as an answer to his father’s arthritis. Now, Magicycles produces over 300,000 units between their factories in China and Poland.

Magicycles High Voltage Bike

At its core, the Magicycle Cruiser is a powerhouse electric bike. Some of the most prolific E-Bikes on the market utilize a 36v battery, and many others use a 48v system to energize the ride. Magicycle chose for a 52v system to add extra power and punch to the experience. Not to be slacking, the battery is also rated for 15ah, which ensures that large power won’t be gobbled up with just a few short trips. With a range of up to 60 miles on one charge, the Magicycle Cruiser is sure to deliver both power and endurance.

Magicycles 52v Battery

Connecting to the electric system is intuitive and simple. The bike includes a full color LCD display, with easy readouts and easy to understand controls. Using the remote switch conveniently located on the left handlebar, the central display can change pedal assist on the fly, and access ride metrics such as trip set, average speed, max speed, and more. Also, the integrated head-light and taillight run off the main battery pack, liberating the rider form the hassle of changing batteries.

Magicycles Headlight

Magicycles Mechanics

Mechanically, the whole cast of familiar components come together: Shimano 7 speed gearing, KCM rust resistant chain, alloy front suspension, 180mm mechanical disc brakes, comfort grips and a wide saddle for easy riding. The 18 inch frame size accommodates a wide variety of riders, and still offers a laid back ride with cruiser handlebars that make for a comfortable ride for anyone. The rear mounted kickstand can support the bike’s 75lb weight, even fully loaded with extra cargo.

Admittedly, not that much cargo

The Magicycle Cruiser includes all the necessary accessories to get the commuter started on the road instantly upon arrival. The integrated rear rack can house both standard and thin pannier rails, and the full coverage fenders keep the rider out on the road. Combined with the lights, these are standard issue for a commuter bike, but the addition of a bike lock, top tube bag, and motion alarm make for a compelling value proposition.

Combination Coil Lock (included)

Extra Goodies for Commuting Practicality

Included with the bike was a combination coil lock for locking up the bike during errands or on the job. Coil locks can be cut with simple tools and a bit of determination, but Magicycle might have had this in mind. Also included is a motion alarm for the bicycle. The motion alarm activates with an included key fob, and with the press of a simple button, the bike is armed and will sound a wretched noise if the bike is rocked or bumped during an attempted theft. The combination of these two methods of theft deterrents offers peace of mind to the commuter on the go.

Magicycles Top Tube Bag (included)

Lastly, the Cruiser includes a top tube bag with a touch-screen accessible cell-phone window. Aside from the cell phone compartment on the lid, the bag itself is water resistant and can hold items roughly the size of two apples.

While the Magicycles Cruiser is capable of off-road adventure and easy cruising, the commuting design and accessories are an easy way to justify an otherwise fun and exciting electric bike. The first 100 lucky customers can save $200 with the coupon code “ELECTREK”, offer ends October 31st.

You can order the MAGICYCLE CRUISER All Terrain Fat Tire Electric Bike for a special $1599 launch price now. And preorder the Step-Thru model for delivery in November.

