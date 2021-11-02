Travel 100+ miles per charge with $200 off the HyperScrambler 2 e-bike, more in New Green Deals

While it’s starting to get chilly outside, you might either be blessed to live in a warmer climate or just in the market for an off-season discount. Well, whichever is the case, the Juiced HyperScrambler 2 is a beast of an e-bike to use when traveling around the city or to and from work. It boasts speeds of over 30 MPH and can even go more than 100 miles on a single charge when both batteries are in use. It’s on sale at $200 off right now, which is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all year. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

The HyperScrambler 2 can travel over 100 miles on a single charge at $200 off

Juiced Bikes is offering a deal on its HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike for $2,799 shipped. This is a $200 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all year. Ready to ride up to 30 MPH for 100 miles or more, this electric bike offers some insane features that most others can’t match. Thanks to the two 52V/19.2Ah batteries, you’ll have nearly 2,000Wh of total capacity, which is where the extreme range and speed come from. There’s integrated turn signals, brake lights, a head light, and even 1A USB port so you can charge your phone while riding. We took a closer look at the HyperScrambler 2 in our hands-on review, where we try to decipher whether it’s an e-bike or e-moto. Keep reading for additional e-bike deals.

Google Nest Thermostat makes your home’s heating smart at $93.50

As part of its Early Black Friday deals, Google is offering a wide selection of its Nest smart home gear on sale. Our favorite is the Nest Thermostat, which is down to just $93.49 shipped at various retailers. Saving $37.50 from its normal going rate, the Nest Thermostat delivers a solid smart home heating and cooling setup, which can be customized for different settings depending on whether you’re home or away. Plus, you can change the temperature from a smartphone or through Google Assistant for simple configuration while on the couch or in bed. Take a closer look in our hands-on review.

Govee’s smart Wi-Fi electric space heater helps avoid using heat strips at $76.50

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Smart Wi-Fi Electric Space Heater for $76.49 shipped. Down from $90, this is a 15% discount and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that it’s cooling off across much of the country, this heater will help warm up smaller parts of your home to hold off on having to turn the boiler or whole-home unit on a bit longer. It outputs up to 1500W of power, and connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network to allow remote control via an app or through voice with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. So, if you’re trying to hold off on turning on the heat strips for your home, this model can help push that off a few more weeks.

New Tesla deals

Below, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New green e-bike + electric scooter deals

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine, than we recommend you experience it than on an e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike and electric scooter deal and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

More new green deals

After shopping the Tesla and e-bike deal above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks is also giving 9to5 readers an exclusive deal offering an extra 12% off its entire collection of popular electric tools including mowers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, and more. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to lock-in this sitewide Greenworks deal.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.