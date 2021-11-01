Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike review: The best bang-for-your-buck in electric bicycles right now

Lectric Ebikes first rolled onto the scene in 2019 when they dropped the affordably priced Lectric XP fat tire folding e-bike seemingly out of nowhere. At just $899, the fast and fun electric bicycle became the first e-bike of tens of thousands of new riders around the US. But like in most things in life, first attempts are seldom perfect. So with great anticipation, Lectric Ebikes launched their updated Lectric XP 2.0 earlier this year.

The new version improved upon the few shortcomings of the original bike and added plenty of new features that many of us didn’t even know we wanted.

Lectric XP 2.0 e-bike tech specs

Motor: 500 W (850 W peak) geared hub

500 W (850 W peak) geared hub Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 72 km (45 mi)

Up to 72 km (45 mi) Battery: 48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh)

48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh) Charge time : 4-6 hours

: 4-6 hours Weight : 29 kg (64 lb)

: 29 kg (64 lb) Max load: 150 kg (330 lb)

150 kg (330 lb) Brakes: Tektro mechanical disc brake calipers

Tektro mechanical disc brake calipers Extras: Large LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, 5 pedal assist speed settings, half-twist throttle, removable and lockable battery, and robust rack/fenders included standard, a pile of new accessories

Large LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, 5 pedal assist speed settings, half-twist throttle, removable and lockable battery, and robust rack/fenders included standard, a pile of new accessories Price: $999 (or actually $949 for a limited time!)

Lectric XP 2.0 video review

To check out the Lectric XP 2.0 folding e-bike in action, watch my video review below!

So many upgrades!

The Lectric XP has been one of my favorite bang-for-your-buck electric bicycles since its inception. And now the Lectric XP 2.0 has taken the best parts of that bike and made it even better.

You still get a powerful motor with 500W of continuous power and 850W of peak oomph.

You still get a fast top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h), though the bike ships in Class 2 mode of 20 mph (32 km/h). A simple setting change using the handlebar-mounted control pad opens up the faster top speed and enables Class 3 performance.

And you still get a folding frame that allows you to more easily take a fat tire bike on an adventure far away from home, whether that means loading it more easily into your car, truck, boat, plane, or RV.

But on top of what stayed the same, you simply get so much more with the new Lectric XP 2.0.











The most obvious initial upgrade is the suspension fork. I spoke in my original review about how I could accept the lack of suspension on the first edition of the bike since most low-cost e-bikes that include suspension usually opt for super-cheap spring forks that can fall apart after a year or two. When the Lectric Ebikes team first told me about the new Lectric XP 2.0, they told me that they decided to go with a higher-quality hydraulic oil suspension fork, partly due to my concerns. By investing a bit more, they added the comfort of suspension and the reliability of a higher-quality fork.

Now, it’s only 50 mm of travel, so don’t think you’re going to be riding down the stairs like you’re on a cloud, but it’s still plenty for typical trail riding or just rough city streets. The new suspension fork absolutely makes a difference, improving the ride quality and making off-the-beaten-path adventures even more fun.

Next, the Lectric XP 2.0 got wider bars, giving a more comfortable grip and finer tune control. At lower speeds and on smooth ground, the difference is somewhat small. But at higher speeds and on more technical terrain, every bit of extra control is greatly appreciated. Unlike narrower bars that can end up feeling more like a tiller, wider bars give you the comfort and confidence that comes with a higher degree of control.

Another control upgrade includes the (slightly) narrower tires. Gone are the 4-inch fat tires. In their place are 3-inch balloon tires. They split the difference between mountain bike and fat bike tires, offering the comfort of more air volume but maintaining more nimbleness than giant fatties. They strike a nice balance and also help shed a little bit of weight, too. That’s also important because the bike has a few heavier upgrades.

















The frame is beefier, especially in the central folding mechanism. Beefier usually means more robust, and anything that makes a low-cost e-bike more robust is a good thing, meaning your ride should last longer and offer more years of enjoyable use.

But it’s not just a stronger frame. It’s also a frame with more utility. A bigger and more robust rear rack was added, along with hardpoints for mounting a front rack or basket as well. There’s a whole cargo package that you can select to add serious storage to the front and rear of the bike, almost turning it into a true cargo e-bike. Almost.

Speaking of accessories, I also got the comfort package. It consists of a suspension seat post and an absolutely giant sprung saddle. I should start by saying that the Lectric XP 2.0’s stock saddle is already awesome due to its size and comfort. But if you really want an even more comfortable upgrade, then you’ll love this giant saddle in the comfort package. It’s like flying first class, but on an e-bike. Just so much more room, so much comfier.

Other interesting accessories included a nicer headlight and a folding lock that mounts on water bottle bosses hidden behind the seat tube of the frame. The stock light is already a nice upgrade, but you can get even brighter one from Lectric if you really do a lot of night commuting.















There are just so many great upgrades here that I’m surprised the price didn’t increase more than it did. At just $999 (or $949 as part of the Black Friday deal!), the Lectric XP 2.0 will run you one whole Benjamin more than the original, but you just get so much more.

And the single “downgrade” I could find on the bike, if you can call it that, is the 48V battery dropping from 10.4 Ah to 9.6 Ah. It’s slightly smaller, but from my testing it seems like the bike gets around the same range, so the higher efficiency of narrower tires seems to make up for it. With about 20 miles (32 km) of throttle-only riding and more on pedal assist, the range still seems fine for most riders.

And sure, I could run through the list of things it doesn’t have. No hydraulic brakes, no torque sensor, no 8/9/10 speed transmission. Boo hoo. Seven speeds feels like plenty. And all of those other higher-end parts would be great, but that’s not the kind of bike this is. Plenty of other companies make e-bikes with fancier components like those, and if you want those parts, buy from one of those other companies. Lectric has always been about providing the lowest cost possible without dropping the quality of the e-bike too much. It’s all about bang for your buck, and I 100% respect that.

The spandex crowd will never get it or accept it, but they aren’t the target market. This is one of those “get me started e-biking” bikes that offers you everything you need for a great starter e-bike that is fully adventure or commuter-capable.

Other fancier e-bikes shave off the pounds or offer higher-spec components, but that comes at an obviously higher price. With Lectric charging under $1k for this kind of performance, I call that more than fair. It’s a great deal.

And in fact, it’s becoming an even better deal this month, since Lectric Ebikes has just announced its Black Friday sale starting today. For the rest of the month, the price is discounted to $949 and will also include several free accessories, such as that awesome comfort package, the folding bike lock and the upgraded headlight. If it was already a good deal before, then now it’s even better!

