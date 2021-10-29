Up Close with the versatile TurboAnt Thunder T1 e-bike [Video]

TurboAnt, makers of both electric bikes and electric scooters, aims to answer 3 rides in one with the Thunder T1 electric bike. Being a jack of all trades, the Thunder T1 can tackle the trails, blast to work, and even has a touch of comfort for a Sunday cruise.

Based on a fat-tire frame and wheel set, the Thunder T1 has grip for off-road, with width and cushion for comfort. Riding off-road it feels great not being limited by the threat of loose terrain. The 26″ x 4″ fat tires can find traction even in sand, snow or gravel, 2 of which I got to try out personally.

Of course, hauling hundreds of pounds of total weight in loose terrain can eat through a battery pretty fast, so TurboAnt equipped the Thunder with a removable 48v 14ah Samsung battery. This offers adventurers more time to slide in the sand, and still make it home. With a maximum range of 60 miles, the Thunder T1 is a challenge to find enough terrain to shred.

The quality battery is paired with a powerful 750w rear hub motor, offering both durability and instant acceleration. With 80nm of torque, and up to 28mph top speed, the Thunder T1 has enough pep to climb, race, or simply get around town. To protect you (and TurboAnt) a safety feature of a throttle cut-off button is features within thumbs’ reach on the handlebars.

TurboAnt Thunder T1 Display

Looking at the controls, it’s easy to see that TurboAnt made something easy to use. The display is clear, and simple, allowing the rider to focus on the ride ahead. For informed riders, the display offers the depth of travel distance, total distance, pedal-assist level, battery status, and more. The Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearing is familiar and comfortable, and could never be called intimidating. Stopping the Thunder T1 is a pair of Tektro Aires 180mm mechanical disc brakes.

TurboAnt Thunder T1 Shocks, Light

Riding off road, the RST hydraulic front shock can change the preload adjustment to offer more flex for spearing into tough terrain. Headed back to the paved road, the fork can change again to lock into added efficiency.

While on the road, the commuter features are easy to notice. The wide and encompassing fenders keep the rider dry and clean, while the front and rear lights integrate into the main battery, making for an easy and simple high-vis rider.

TurboAnt Thunder T1 Motor, Brakes

The TurboAnt also carries a myriad of other small features that really add-up. The front wheel has a quick disconnect, making it easier to transport this large bike inside of a regular car. The battery can be charged on or off the bike, and also has an embedded phone charger. The stem, seat, handlebars and pedal assist are all customizable, offering control and comfort for multiple riders with just a few changes.

TurboAnt Thunder T1 Battery

The TurboAnt Thunder T1 comes 90% assembled, only requiring the complete front wheel to be installed, the complete handlebars to be aligned, and the pedals screwed on. After a bit of air and a safety check, you’ll be on the road in no time. With an unbeatable price of $1,699, the Thunder T1 is sure to make waves on the roads and trails near you.

TurboAnt Thunder T1

If you’re after the extra sleek look, check out the Nebula N1 from TurboAnt. It has the same specs as the Thunder T1, but in a slightly upgraded and more integrated package. You can check out the full TurboAnt collection here.

Get $250 off TurboAnt Thunder T1 w/ code electrek250. Enter the giveaway below:

TurboAnt Nebula N1 (with hidden battery)

turboant

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.