Quick Charge Podcast: September 21, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla announces expansion of its biggest virtual power plant in Australia
- Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over risk of glass roof falling off after mocking Tesla for same issue
- GM unveils new electric motors that will power its future EVs, starting with Hummer EV
- Lotus unveils lightweight chassis for new family of performance EVs
- Audi launches Q4 e-tron electric SUV starting at just $36,400 after incentives
- EGEB: UK, Netherlands call on US, China to ban gas cars by 2035
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.