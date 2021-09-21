Audi launches Q4 e-tron electric SUV starting at just $36,400 after incentives

Audi has officially launched the Q4 e-tron electric SUV in the US and confirmed a starting price of just $36,400 after incentives.

The original concept for the Audi Q4 e-tron was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2019. Audi then confirmed that a production version of the vehicle will launch “at the end of 2020.”

It’s an exciting EV due to the potential to be produced at a much higher volume than the e-tron SYV.

The Q4 e-tron is in the smaller SUV segment, and it’s based on VW’s MEB platform, which should result in a lower price and higher production capacity.

At 4,588 millimeters (180.6 in) long, 1,865 millimeters (73.4 in) wide, and 1,632 millimeters (64.3 in) tall, the Q4 e-tron is about the same size as the Audi Q3.

In April, Audi unveiled the production version of the Q4 e-tron and Sportsback version, which were well received:

Audi introduced the vehicle with two battery pack options, 55 kWh and 82 kWh.

The Q4 e-tron can take DC fast-charge up to 125 kW, and the automaker says that under “ideal conditions,” the battery goes from a state of charge (SOC) of 5-80% in 38 minutes.

The higher-end versions of the vehicle come with a dual electric motor powertrain for a strong all-wheel-drive system and a little higher performance with a 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.8 seconds.

Audi Q4 e-tron electric SUV US launch and prices

Today, Audi launched the new vehicle in the US and confirmed that it is only bringing the bigger battery pack option.

It expects that it will get an EPA-rated range of about 241 miles (388 km).

If configured with a single motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain, it should get an even higher range, though Audi didn’t release an estimate.

That version, the Q4 40 e-tron, is going to start at $43,900, or $36,400 after the $7,500 federal tax credit.

Here are the key specs and prices of each version available in the US:

Q4 40 e-tron Q4 50 e-tron Q4 Sportback 50 e-tron Maximum Horsepower 201 295 295 0-60 (seconds) 7.9 5.8 5.8 Maximum Torque (lb-ft) 229 339 339 Top track speed (mph) 99 112 112 Battery 82 kWh 82 kWh 82 kWh EPA-estimated range (miles) TBD* 241 (EPA-estimated) 241 (EPA estimated) MPGe (city/highway/combined) TBD* 100/89/81(EPA-estimated) 100/89/81(EPA-estimated) Starting MSRP $43,900 $49,900 $52,700 Anticipated potential federal tax credit(see energy.gov for eligibility details) Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500

The Audi Q4 e-tron will arrive at US dealerships by the end of the year.

