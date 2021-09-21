Ford recalls Mustang Mach-E over risk of glass roof falling off after mocking Tesla for same issue

Ford has issued a recall of 5,000 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs in Canada over a risk of the glass roof and windshield potentially coming loose and falling off.

Ironically, the automaker mocked Tesla for the same problem just a year ago.

Last year, Darren Palmer, the head of development for Ford and Lincoln’s battery-electric vehicle, made some comments about the quality of electric vehicles. The Ford executive said that electric vehicle buyers until now had to compromise and accept some “flaws”:

“The doors fit properly, the plastics and other materials color-match, the bumpers don’t fall off, the roof doesn’t come off when you wash it, the door handles don’t get stuck in cold weather…”

While the executive didn’t mention Tesla by name, several of those quality issues have been associated with the brand. Specifically, it came just weeks after the roof of a Tesla Model Y fell off while driving.

Ironically, Ford now finds itself in a very similar situation. The automaker just issued two recalls in Canada, and one of them is specifically about the risk of the glass roof coming off:

“On certain vehicles, the glass panel of the panoramic sunroof may not be properly attached. Over time, the glass could become loose and separate from the vehicle.”

Ford says that it affects 1,812 2021 Mustang Mach-E vehicles in Canada. On another 3,178 Mach-Es, Ford says that there’s a similar problem that could result in the windshield coming off:

“On certain vehicles, the windshield may not be properly attached. As a result, the glass can become loose and could separate from the vehicle in a crash.”

In both cases, Ford plans to notify the affected owners, check the roof and windshield, and reassemble them with more adhesive if needed.

Here are the recall notices:





For now, it looks like the recalls are limited to Canadian Mach-Es, even though Ford produces all its electric SUVs at the same factory in Mexico.

It’s not impossible that the recall expands to the US market, but it’s also possible the manufacturing issue was limited to batches for Canadian deliveries.

