GM unveils new electric motors that will power its future EVs, starting with Hummer EV

GM has unveiled its latest series of new electric motors that will power its future electric vehicles, starting with the Hummer EV.

With the Bolt EV coming out in 2016, GM has been selling electric vehicles for a long time, but the automaker has also been stuck on older EV technology.

GM is finally starting to release its latest EV technology, Ultium, in a series of new electric vehicles.

Today, at the 2021 Mackinac Policy Conference, General Motors president Mark Reuss revealed GM’s group of three all-new motors that will power its Ultium-based EVs.

Here are the three new electric motors:

180 kW front-drive permanent magnet motor

255 kW rear- and front-drive permanent magnet motor

62 kW all-wheel drive assist induction motor

Here are some images of GM’s new Ulitum electric motors:

Reuss commented on the automaker’s latest electric motors:

Twenty years of electric drive system development and more than 100 years of high-volume vehicle engineering are helping GM pivot quickly from conventional vehicles to EVs. Our vertical integration in this space, encompassing both hardware and software, helps give us control over our own destiny and a significant competitive advantage.

The new electric motors can be configured in several different ways for different power and torque needs.

For example, the upcoming Hummer EV can be configured with up to three 255 kW motors.

GM also unveiled its new Ultium Drive motor controller:

GM engineers have also developed the software for Ultium Drive’s motor controllers, which is key to serving the propulsion needs of various vehicle types with a minimal set of components. These engineers, based at GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan, Global Propulsion Systems in Pontiac, Michigan; and Milford Proving Ground, are part of the nearly 11,000 GM product development team members currently working in software development. This number is projected to grow with software serving as a critical pillar of GM’s vision of an all-electric future.

This new controller is also going to be first featured in the new GMC Hummer EV:

The power electronics of GM’s Ultium-based EVs will be integrated directly into the Ultium Drive units, reducing costs, weight and manufacturing complexity while increasing reliability. The inverter and other power electronics like the accessory power module and onboard charging module will reside within boxes such as this inside GM’s Ultium Drive units.

GM says that its new power electronics will have “as much as 50% less mass and volume” than what is found in their current EVs while having “as much as 25% more capability.”

