Podcast: Proposed U$12,500 EV incentive, Tesla FSD Beta, Lucid 520 mile range, VW ID.4 AWD, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the new proposed $12,500 EV incentive in the US, the Tesla FSD Beta v10 update, Lucid breaking 500-mile range barrier, our first look at the VW ID.4 AWD and more.
- Dems propose new $12,500 electric car rebate, Tesla left with $4,500 disadvantage
- Elon Musk claims Ford and auto worker union wrote the new electric car incentive bill
- Tesla Full Self-Driving v10 is not ‘mind-blowing,’ but it shows progress
- Tesla will make sure you are a good driver before giving you access to Full Self-Driving Beta
- Tesla starts testing its Full Self-Driving Beta software on Canadian roads
- Tesla cofounder JB Straubel announces new 100 GWh battery material factory in the US
- Rivian becomes the first electric pickup truck maker as R1T roll off production line
- Ford starts pre-production of F-150 Lightning electric pickup as the race heats up
- Lucid shares EPA range for Air models including 520 miles on the Dream Edition Range
- EPA confirms range for dual-motor versions of VW’s ID.4 Pro, Pro S
- VW Chattanooga-built AWD ID.4 adds ample power/traction but best still to come OTA
