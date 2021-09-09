Quick Charge Podcast: September 9, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla (TSLA) aiming for ‘decent’ quarter for deliveries after supply chain issues
- Tesla’s $25,000 electric car rendered as sporty Model Q hatchback – dope or nope?
- Toyota is investing over $13 billion in EV batteries while lobbying to slow everyone else
- Audi RS e-tron GT review: Time to cancel your Taycan/Model S reservation? [Video]
- It’s World EV Day, and here’s why it’s not just another goofy ‘Day’ [Video]
- NYC DOT looks to build one of the largest EV charging networks in the US [Update]
