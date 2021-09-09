Tesla’s $25,000 electric car rendered as sporty Model Q hatchback – dope or nope?

Tesla is coming up with its $25,000 electric car, but we still don’t know exactly what it will look like or even what it will be called.

Now it has been rendered as a sporty Model Q hatchback. Dope or nope?

We might have a rough idea of what the car would look like.

The $25,000 Tesla electric car, which is often referred to as the “Tesla Model 2,” has been likened to a new electric hatchback that Tesla has been planning to produce at Gigafactory Shanghai in China and export globally.

Last year, Tesla announced plans to establish a new R&D center in China to build “a Chinese-style” electric car.

Tesla started taking design submissions for its Chinese-made small electric car last summer and started hiring for the program shortly afterward.

At the time, the automaker also released this early design drawing of a small electric hatchback. It led many to think that it was the design direction and form factor that Tesla is going for in the upcoming electric vehicle:

As you can see, we are talking about a very rough design drawing, and therefore the actual design is still up in the air.

Using Tesla’s current design language found in Model 3 and Model Y, Germany’s CarForce247 came up with an interesting take on the possible design of Tesla’s $25,000 electric car, which they called Model Q:

What do you think of this possible design for the upcoming Tesla $25,000 car?

Electrek‘s take

Personally, I like it. Like the Model S into a wagon, I do think that the Model 3 design would translate well into a hatchback.

However, I’m not sure about the suicide doors. I think they do look good, but they are really not practical.

While the $25,000 Tesla model is going to be smaller than Model 3, I think it will still be big enough for four regular doors.

Either way, we should know soon as Elon Musk recently said that Tesla plans to bring the new electric car to market by 2023.

It’s still two years away, but Tesla generally unveils its first prototype one or two years before the start of production.

