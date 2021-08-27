Podcast: new Tesla app, Tesla energy push, Rivian pushing ahead, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the new Tesla app, Tesla energy making some moves, Rivian pushing ahead with production, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla releases new version of its mobile app with UI refresh and tons of new features
- Tesla allows you to go off-grid in one press with new mobile app
- Tesla plans to enter Texas deregulated energy market, starts with massive 250 MW battery
- Tesla Energy and its Autobidder software are making power companies nervous
- Tesla (TSLA) starts Model Y deliveries in Europe
- Tesla starts deliveries of Model Y RWD Standard Range – new cheapest version
- Tesla sends cryptic email about accelerating Model 3 deliveries in US
- Tesla now aims for Full Self-Driving Beta public release in ‘~4 weeks’
- Tesla crashes new Model S Plaid during testing at Nürburgring
- Tesla is vindicated over fire after salvaged car buyer reveals video showing how fire originated
- Older Tesla vehicles to get UI performance boost thanks to famed video game engineer
- Tesla leads EV sales to more than double in the US, still account for only 2.5% of auto market
- Rivian is ready for R1T electric pickup production, waiting for government approval
- Ford doubles electric F-150 Lightning production plan, and it’s still not enough
- Lucid gives Air Dream Edition buyers a choice: over 1,000 hp or 500 miles of range
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
