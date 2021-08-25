Lucid gives Air Dream Edition buyers a choice: over 1,000 hp or 500 miles of range

Lucid Motors announced that it will be offering two versions of the Dream Edition of its upcoming Air electric sedan: now with over 1,000 hp of power and one with over 500 miles of range.

After some delays, Lucid is now maintaining its target to start deliveries of the Air, its first vehicle, by the end of the year.

The first version of the Air was supposed to be the Air Dream Edition, which had listed specs of 503 miles on a single charge, 1,080 hp, and 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.5 seconds.

Today, the automaker has announced a slight change of plan.

Lucid now plans to offer two versions of the Dream Edition, one focused on performance and the other one on range:

“Dream Edition Performance will feature a powertrain optimized for speed and acceleration, with 1,111 horsepower. Dream Edition Range will deliver 933 horsepower while embodying Lucid’s exacting focus on maximizing range. EPA range certification is currently in process and will be announced for each version of the Dream Edition when complete. Although the official EPA ranges are not yet available, Lucid recently completed a real-world evaluation drive with Motor Trend. During the drive, a pair of Dream Edition Range cars drove from Los Angeles to San Francisco at highway speeds via central California, and then back across the San Francisco Bay to Lucid’s global headquarters, traveling 445 miles on a single charge. Upon arrival, the cars displayed, respectively, 30 miles and 72 miles of charge remaining (for totals of 475 and 517 miles).”

Since the EPA hasn’t released an official range yet, Lucid is not confirming it, but it expects the Dream Edition Range to get over 500 miles of range on a single charge.

Here are all the other specs for the two variants:

Dream Performance Dream Range Motors Dual Motor, AWD Dual Motor, AWD Power (total, F&R) 1,111 hp 933 hp Torque (total, F&R) 1000+ Nm 1000+ Nm 0-60 mph 2.5 sec 2.7 sec Top speed 168 mph 168 mph Tires Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero: 245/35 21” (F) and 265/35 21” (R) 19” optional Specially developed Pirelli P-Zero: 245/45 19” (F&R) 21” optional System voltage 924V 924V

Lucid notes that the announced 500+ miles of projected range for Dream Edition Range is based upon on its own EPA estimated range when the car is equipped with 19” wheels.

Your actual range can change based on a myriad of factors, including driving habits, charging habits, temperatures, etc.

Lucid released a look at the new Air Dream Edition badge with a “P” for “performance”:

And also an “R” for “range”:

The automaker says that it will soon contact Dream Edition reservation holders about the new choice:

“Lucid will be contacting Dream Edition reservation holders shortly to update their configuration with their preferred version, both of which remain at the fully-equipped price of $169,000 ($161,500 after potential $7,500 US federal tax credit)[1]. In September, Lucid will begin hosting media tours of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, ahead of customer deliveries. Deliveries of both versions of the fully reserved Lucid Air Dream Edition will begin later this year, with Lucid Air Grand Touring following shortly thereafter.”

Lucid has previously disclosed that reservations for the Dream Edition are sold out, and it plans to produce about 500 of them before moving production to less expensive versions of the Air electric sedan.

