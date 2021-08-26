Tesla crashes new Model S Plaid during testing at Nürburgring

Tesla brought a new Model S Plaid to the Nürburgring racetrack in Germany, attempting to break a few records.

It had a setback today, however, as the vehicle reportedly crashed.

After Porsche brought its brand new Taycan electric car at the Nürburgring racetrack to break a record in 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to use the famous proving grounds for the electric automaker’s own latest performance vehicle.

Tesla started testing early Model S Plaid prototypes at the track and achieved some impressive lap times.

The vehicle was delayed, and it didn’t launch until two years later.

Now, that the production version of the Model S Plaid is on the market, Tesla is bringing back the Plaid to the Nürburgring racetrack.

Today, the automaker reportedly had a setback when its Model S Plaid crashed at the track during testing.

Nürburgring expert Dale Lomas reported on the crash for Road and Track:

“A BMW M8 test-mule crashed heavily on the fast Kesselchen sector, rolling at least once and leveling a large section of barrier. Meanwhile, unconnected but only a few hundred yards up the track, a Tesla Model S Plaid also suffered an impact with the barrier in the Klostertal sector. Both drivers are believed to be in good condition, despite the severity of any Nordschleife crash.”

The two crashes reportedly foiled a lap attempt for a C8 Corvette Z06 prototype.

Tesla has been previously aiming for an impressive 7:05 time at the famously difficult racetrack.

The latest version of the Model S Plaid should achieve a strong time stock, but Tesla has been spotted testing some track modifications also that could make a big difference.

Last year, Tesla also said that it plans to bring a new Roadster prototype to Nürburgring, and it is believed that the electric vehicle could achieve a new record.

