Tesla sends cryptic email about accelerating Model 3 deliveries in US

Tesla has started sending a cryptic email to Model 3 buyers in the US about an opportunity to accelerate their 3 deliveries.

As we recently reported, Tesla has pushed new Model 3 Standard Range Plus delivery timelines all the way to 2022.

Today, several people who placed an order for the vehicle are reporting receiving an email from Tesla about receiving their vehicles sooner.

One of those buyers shared the email with Electrek:

Hi, We are contacting you about your Model 3 Standard Range Plus, currently estimated for delivery near the end of the year. We’d like to offer you the opportunity to receive your car even sooner. Due to limited supply and strong customer demand, we are introducing the Model 3 Standard Range Plus battery pack, which we already released in Europe and Asia, to North America. This battery has a range of 253 miles (est.). If you are interested in taking delivery as early as September, please visit our inventory page and search for Model 3 Standard Range Plus vehicles. If you choose to order, your original order fee can be applied to the purchase price of your vehicle upon delivery. We will continue adding inventory on a rolling basis. Please check back regularly for a refreshed selection. Thank you for your continued support. Best Regards,

The Tesla Team

The email is confusing because Tesla is talking about “Model 3 Standard Range Plus battery pack,” but that’s something that has already been available in the US.

However, the automaker refers to “already released in Europe and Asia,” which hints at the different version of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus offered in those markets.

Tesla produces a Model 3 Standard Range Plus with iron phosphate battery cells at Ggiafactory Shanghai.

The automaker sells those vehicles locally in China, and more recently, it started exporting them to markets in Europe and APAC.

Electrek’s Take

This email is really not clear.

I doubt that it means Tesla is importing the China-made Model 3 Standard Range Plus to the US, but it almost sounds like that.

Tesla could have imported LFP battery cells and built the same Model 3 Standard Range Plus vehicles in Fremont factory as it does in China.

It sounds like based on the EPA standard, the automaker expects the new version to get 10 fewer miles of range on a single charge. That’s in line with the Chinese version.

LFP cells are heavier than NCA and NMC Li-ion chemistries, but they do offer some advantages in terms of longevity and safety.

Overall, it’s an interesting development and another example of poor communication from Tesla.

