Current EV registrations in the US: How does your state stack up?

As many legacy automakers join a slew of new and established EV manufacturers in committing to an all-electric future for passenger vehicles, the transition for consumers continued to rise. While we are still quite a ways away from a world of roads dominated by BEVs, the graph of this transition continues to trend upward. Below is where the US currently stands in total EV registrations, broken down state by state.

EV registrations continue to grow in the US

This year alone, EV sales have more than doubled, which is great progress. However, this number still only makes up 2.5% of the total automotive market. Clearly, EV registrations have a ways to go in the US but appear to be on the right track led by companies like Tesla.

A number of factors contribute to the number of registered vehicles

How the data was gathered

To determine the number of EV registrations in the US, we consulted data from the Alternative Fuels Data Center (AFDC) through the US Department of Energy website.

The data was last updated in June of 2021 and represented all registered EVs in the US as of December 31st, 2020.

Note that this data includes BEVs only and does not account for any hybrids or PHEVs.

Current EV registrations in the US, sorted by state

State # of EV registrations Percent of total EVs (Approx) Alabama 2,890 0.30% Alaska 940 0.09% Arizona 28,770 2.80% Arkansas 1,330 0.13% California 425,300 42% Colorado 24,670 2.4% Connecticut 9,040 0.90% Delaware 1,950 0.20% District of Columbia 2,360 0.23% Florida 58,160 5.7% Georgia 23,530 2.3% Hawaii 10,670 1.1% Idaho 2,300 0.23% Illinois 26,000 2.6% Indiana 6,990 0.70% Iowa 2,260 0.22% Kansas 3,130 0.31% Kentucky 2,650 0.26% Louisiana 1,950 0.19% Maine 1,920 0.19% Maryland 17,970 1.8% Massachusetts 21,010 2.1% Michigan 10,620 1% Minnesota 10,380 1% Mississippi 780 0.08% Missouri 6,740 0.66% Montana 940 0.09% Nebraska 1,810 0.18% Nevada 11,040 1.1% New Hampshire 2,690 0.26% New Jersey 30,420 3% New Mexico 2,620 0.26% New York 32,590 3.2% North Carolina 16,190 1.6% North Dakota 220 0.02% Ohio 14,530 1.4% Oklahoma 3,410 0.34% Oregon 22,850 2.2% Pennsylvania 17,530 1.7% Rhode Island 1,580 0.16% South Carolina 4,390 0.43% South Dakota 410 0.04% Tennessee 7,810 0.80% Texas 52,190 5.1% Utah 11,230 1.1% Vermont 2,230 0.22% Virginia 20,510 2% Washington 50,520 5% West Virginia 600 0.06% Wisconsin 6,310 0.62% Wyoming 330 0.03% TOTAL 1,019,260 100% Numbers recent of December 31st, 2020

Source: Vehicle registration counts derived by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory with data from Experian Information Solutions

Top three states with the most registered EVs

California (425,300)

Florida (58,160)

Texas (52,190)

It’s no wonder that these top three states have the most registered EVs since they have some of the highest state populations in the US. They also have some of the highest numbers of registered ICE vehicles and trucks in the US too.

Bottom three states for registered EVs

North Dakota (220)

Wyoming (330)

South Dakota (410)

The bottom three states showcase a similar, yet inverse pattern. These are states with smaller populations and thus fewer vehicles on the road. That being said, Washington D.C. has more than double the number of registered EVs of all three of these states combined.

Hawaii has ten times more EV registrations, and they’re surrounded by water in every direction… just sayin’.

Regardless of where you live, EV registrations appear to be on the rise nearly everywhere. Perhaps it’s time you thought about an EV for yourself if you haven’t already? Here are some resources to help keep you in the know:

