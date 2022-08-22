2022 Tesla prices: How much does your favorite model cost?

Electrek is brought to you by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get the best prices on a Tesla Model 3 in 2022. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time (See Terms).

In 2022, Tesla continues to reign as the #1 name in EVs around the globe by market cap. While other automakers are driving their new electrified models through a door in the automotive industry that Tesla originally kicked in, the American automaker continues to offer four quality EVs. That being said, prices have continued to rise in recent years. Here’s where Tesla prices currently sit in 2022.

How much is a Tesla in 2022?

Tesla currently offers EV models of varying trim levels and prices to choose from in 2022. Below, we have compiled all the current pricing for each available Tesla model ranging from its lowest, bare-bones starting price, to its maximum MSRP. We begin with Tesla’s most affordable EV, the Model 3.

A Tesla Model 2 / Source: Tesla

2022 Model 3 prices: The “cheapest” Tesla

When we say that the Model 3 is the most affordable Tesla, that doesn’t necessarily mean it doesn’t cost a lot, especially in 2022. You may recall that when Tesla first introduced the Model 3 in 2016, it was aiming to deliver at at a price below $35,000 and did – for a very short period of time.

Over the past two years especially, Model 3 prices have continuously fluctuated, but have trended upward overall… quite a bit if we’re being honest.

First and foremost, it’s important to preface these prices by stating that they are accurate at the time of this post, but Tesla likes to keep us all on our toes, so that could certainly change. We will try our best to keep this article updated with the latest pricing for you. Let’s dig in.

Currently, the Rear-Wheel Drive trim of the Tesla Model 3 starts at an MSRP of $46,990 with zero upgrades, not including any taxes, destination, or other fees.

To give you the full price range of the Model 3, we also priced it loaded with every available upgrade including red paint, 19″ Sport Wheels, black and white interior, plus the perpetually forthcoming full-self driving capability for an additional $12,000. All in, the fully-loaded RWD Model 3 costs $63,490.

The Long Range Model 3 used to start at $55,990 and reach a top end price of $72,490, but that version is currently not available until 2023, so pricing has been removed for now.

Lastly, the Performance version of the Model 3 starts at $62,990 and can go even higher to $77,990 with 20″ Überturbine wheels and other add-ons mentioned above.

Another new sales tactic for Tesla is a separate fee for charging connectors. No matter which model or trim you choose, you now have to pay an additional $200-$400 for your mobile or wall charging connector. Model 3 prices have come a long way since its initial debut as Tesla’s cheapest EV, but you can still save some cash by getting yourself a pre-owned model.

A new Model Y built at Giga Texas

Tesla Model Y prices

With continued delays of the Cybertruck (more on that later), the Tesla Model Y currently sits as the newest Tesla EV, despite beginning deliveries back in early 2020. In 2022, the Tesla Model Y comes in two different options and prices, both of which are higher than its compact Model 3 sibling.

Just like the Model 3 above, we have provided the bare bones MSRP option as well as the completely loaded Model Y with add-ons like red paint, 20″ wheels, black and white interior, a tow hitch, and full FSD capabilities (you also can only pay $6,000 for “enhanced autopilot”).

To begin, the dual motor Long Range Model Y starts at a base MSRP of $65,990 and can jump to $84,990 fully-decked out. This higher price includes all the available features mentioned above as well as the seven seat interior option for an extra $3,000 (only available on the Long Range trim).

The Model Y Performance trim starts at $69,990, and it, too, increases to $85,990 when souped up (although you can only get the five seat interior).

In March of 2022, news emerged that Tesla is preparing to launch a new AWD version of the Model Y with a somewhat puzzling 279 miles of range. However, we do not have any pricing on that version just yet. More to come if and when it actually hits the website configutator.

Tesla Model S prices

Aside from the original Tesla Roadster, the Model S remains the oldest EV model from the American automaker and the longest running in production. As more affordable Tesla models like the 3 and Y have emerged over the years, higher end EVs like the Model S have seen sales dwindle somewhat.

In 2022, consumers that can afford the prices of the Tesla Model S trims are certainly still buying, especially given the thrilling, high-end specs the Plaid trim provides. Still Model S and Model X MSRPs continue to rise nearly every time we check in on prices.

Currently, the Dual Motor Model S begins at an MSRP of $104,990, back up another $5,000 compared to previous months. Despite not having any add-ons, the $105k version of the Model S can travel 0-60 mph in nearly three seconds and offers over 400 miles of EPA range.

With that said, the loaded version of the Dual Motor Model S provides similar performance, but with added features like red paint, cream interior, and FSD capabilities – all for $125,990. This price also includes 21″ Arachnid wheels which also lowers this particular trim’s range down to 375 miles.

Despite the impressive specs on the Dual Motor Model S, they are nothing compared to Plaid and the price tag that follows suit. The tri-motor Model S Plaid starts out at an MSRP of $135,990 with zero upgrades. All-in, however, you’re looking at a purchase price of $156,990, including those same Arachnid wheels that again sacrifice a bit of range (~48 miles).

Prices for 2022 Model X

You’d think that with the sportiness of the Model S Plaid, it would be the most expensive Tesla model, and for a portion of time it was. However, 2022 now includes a Plaid version of the Tesla Model X, and its prices are the automaker’s highest yet.

You get what you pay for, as they say, and the Model X has the most to offer drivers in terms of space and performance, but for a price. Like its veteran sedan counterpart, the Model X currently comes in two trims.

The Dual Motor Model X starts at an MSRP of $120,990 minimum – up $6,000 compared to out last pricing update in June 2022. From there, it vaults up to $149,490 with added bonuses like 22″ Turbine wheels, cream interior, and a $6,500 up-charge for a six seat interior that includes captain’s chairs. If you’d rather have the seven-seat row, it costs $3,000 less.

The Model X refresh brought a Plaid version to the lineup to replace the Performance trim. Plaid starts at $138,990 and caps out at $160,990, including all the most expensive add-ons. Note that the Model X Plaid only comes in the six seat option.

Currently, customers who order their Model X Plaid today are not scheduled to receive their EV until fall. Even worse, Dual Motor purchasers are looking at a delivery window between March and June of 2023. If you’d rather not wait, it might be worth considering a pre-owned Model X, they’re out there.

Potential cost of upcoming Tesla models

It’s been over two years since Tesla started delivering any new models to its lineup, but it has been teasing the masses with two upcoming passenger EVs for five years now. This includes the Cybertruck and the 2nd Generation Roadster.

How much do they cost? Well, let’s just say their prices have changed over the years and as of 2022, Tesla has been far less open about it.

Cybertruck

Originally, the Tesla Cybertruck was priced out in three separate trims of varying MSRPs:

Single motor RWD – $49,900

Dual motor AWD – $59,900

Tri motor AWD – $79,900

However, Cybertruck production has been delayed mutliple times, and although we’ve spotted some prototypes out driving around, we no longer have a grasp on what this EV behemoth will cost when it eventually arrives. Since October 2021, the pricing and specs of the Cybertruck are no longer listed on Tesla’s website.

That being said, with Gigafactory Texas beginning operations, the Cybertruck appears closer than ever to reaching scaled production. In May of 2022, Tesla began once again taking reservations for the Cybertruck for North American customers only. That only costs $100 down too.

We are still waiting on details of the production model Cybertruck which will eventually be followed by official pricing… someday.

2nd generation Roadster

While Tesla fans have been waiting over three years for the Cybertruck to arrive, they’ve been tortured even longer by the prospect of a 2nd Generation Roadster, which was originally unveiled in 2017.

It was first scheduled to begin production in 2020, but Tesla has continuously punted its start of assembly to focus on its other EVs, particularly the Cybertruck. We know for sure that this hyper EV is delayed until at least 2023 at the earliest.

Tesla originally listed the revamped Roadster at a price of $200,000 with $50,000 required up front to confirm a reservation. Additionally, Tesla originally offered a “Founder’s Series” version of the Roadster which appeared to be a limited production run for $250,000. The Founders Series Roadster required the full amount up front within ten days of the reservation, and has since apparently sold out.

Currently in 2022, Tesla no longer lists any pricing for the 2nd Generation Roadster, nor does it mention the Founder’s Series version. All we know is that you still need to pay $50,000 within ten days of reserving one to hold your spot in line.

While you wait for its arrival, you can relive the magic of the Roadster’s first unveiling back in 2017 (see above).

